Local hospitality group joins bid to restore Ballycotton Cliff Walk

5 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Flynn Cush Group has made a contribution of €15,000 to support a bid for the Ballycotton Cliff Walk to join the National Trails Register. A sign has been erected along the walk to acknowledge the contribution of the group, which owns local restaurants Sea Church, Cush and The Salty Dog, as well as Ballycotton Sea Adventures.

Following a combined community effort which included the establishment of a ‘GoFundMe,’ a coffee morning at Blackbird Ballycotton, and the donation from Sea Church, Cush, The Salty Dog and Ballycotton Sea Adventures; a total of €30,000 euro has been raised for the project.

The money will go towards the maintenance and repair of the trail, which was in danger of closing. The 9km coastal pathway is a natural amenity with agricultural land on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. The cliff walk has coves, beaches, and flora and fauna to view on the way, and views of Ballycotton Lighthouse on the walk back into the village.

Joining the National Trails Register is believed to be a beneficial move to help maintain the stunning natural amenity of the Ballycotton Cliff Walk, both for locals, and to continue to attract visitors to the Ballycotton area. Along the walk there are seats to allow people to rest and take in the beautiful scenery.

An inspection to assess the trail was carried out to pinpoint areas for improvement. Once the work is complete and the Ballycotton Cliff Walk passes a strict criteria, it can be listed on the National Trails Register and Sport Ireland website. The trail will be reassessed periodically to confirm if it continues to meet the criteria.

Oliver Falter, Managing Director & General Manager of Flynn Cush Group said: ‘It was a pleasure to be involved in fundraising for the restoration and maintenance of the Ballycotton Cliff Walk. The trail has been in use for hundreds of years and it would have been a shame to see it closed. Instead we’re excited to see the works go ahead and delighted to have our contribution commemorated.”