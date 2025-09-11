Entertainment in Cork evolves as traditional games meet online casinos

11 September 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Though Cork has a long and rich history, the major Irish city has seen quite a few technological transformations over the past few years. This is particularly true when it comes to its gambling industry. Online casinos in Ireland are known for their combination of old-fashioned ideas and cutting-edge tech, and Cork residents should stay up to date on these developments since they do have an impact on the city itself.

Bingo, modernized

Bingo is big in Cork, so it’s only logical to see this old classic become reinvented for modern, online platforms. Bingo is now a major part of many iGaming and online casino sites and apps emerging out of Ireland, making it easier to play bingo online than ever before.

While bingo is a game normally associated with live casual play, there are many online casinos that implement a social interaction feature that allows you to share comments and reactions with other players in real time.

Traditional Irish themes on digital platforms

Ireland is famous for many mythological characters and symbols that are synonymous with good will and fortune. In the digital age, these historic concepts can easily live on as part of a theme for a popular slot game on an online casino.

Themes are very important for online gaming in general. With the right set of colours and sounds, they can set the mood in a manner that is unique to games.

Since Irish culture is loaded with several fantastic cultural scenes with their own unique impacts, the games being developed and advertised in the city tend to have a focus on Irish culture. This is great for both local and online tourism, as many people across the world who are hungry for an Irish online casino want to embrace traditional Irish culture as well.

Incorporating live online games

One of the biggest booms the online casino industry has experienced over the past few years has been the gradual implementation of live games. These live games, which involve anything from streaming live poker to live blackjack, give players access to real live video of card games, dice games and gameshows in action.

Most users play live online games on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. This isn’t shocking news considering that generation Z is the predicted next main demographic of these kinds of games. In fact, 74.8% of Gen Zers are expected to engage in some form of digital gaming by 2027, driven by a desire for social connection, entertainment and competition. Live casino games have done a great job at capturing the minds of young people and the elderly, as well as veterans to the casino scene and beginners.

Payment method revolutions

Payment methods are an extremely important part of any online casino experience. They have power over the timing of your payments, and indirectly of your overall enjoyment.

Online casinos offer multiple payment options to their customers because each has different terms and fees. Having multiple options available allows players to enjoy a bit more freedom over how they handle their cash when gaming.

For example, many major credit cards such as Mastercard and Visa are accepted at many Irish casinos as they are common and convenient. However, casinos will also offer e-wallets and cryptocurrencies because they have very different attributes. Cards are convenient and secure, but they may not always be the fastest or the best options when it comes to hidden fees.

As more online casinos around the world are adopting more payment methods, Irish casinos from Cork are also beginning to look to the future by expanding their accepted payment options. With cryptocurrency, which is currently in heavy demand among casino players, withdrawals are instantaneous and anonymous. This is a huge benefit to the most diehard online casino fans.

More software developments

No Irish online casino is complete without a robust selection of games to help distinguish itself from the crowd. Nowadays, players are beginning to develop higher standards when it comes to online casino games. This is partially because iGaming and video games have influenced casino games, as well as how casino sites and apps design their layouts and interfaces.

Irish casino games now have more advanced graphics, more colours, brighter sound effects and more elaborate animations. These all work to improve the atmosphere of the online casino itself. Combined with an old-fashioned style or aesthetic connected with the history and culture of Ireland and Cork, you have yourself great casino games with the best of the past and the future.