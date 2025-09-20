16,000 Cork homes, farms and businesses now connected to the National Broadband Ireland Network

top of page

20 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that over 16,000 Cork homes, farms and businesses have connected to NBI’s network.

There are 51,920 homes, businesses, and farms in Co Cork that can order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband with 16,084 connections made to the NBI™ network so far. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living in Cork to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Overall, there are 82,000 homes, farms, businesses and schools in Co Cork that that will be able to access high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314m of Government investment through the rollout.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that over 16,000 Cork premises have connected to the NBI network™, while almost 52,000 homes, farms and businesses can now place an order for high-speed broadband through the NBI. This includes rural communities across the county, such as Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula.

“High-speed fibre broadband is transforming rural communities, making it easier for people to return home, stay connected, and thrive. Families can live closer to loved ones without sacrificing opportunities, businesses can expand through e-commerce and remote work, and farmers can embrace smart technology to enhance their operations. Reliable broadband isn’t just a service—it’s a lifeline for rural Ireland, unlocking new possibilities for everyone.

“Connecting to fibre broadband couldn’t be simpler and we strongly encourage people living in rural areas of Cork check their address or Eircode on nbi.ie to find out more.”

National Rollout Progress

NBI has now passed over 400,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 143,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 35% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 60% in areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. The easiest way to get updates on when a home or business will be ready to order is by signing up for NBI email alerts at nbi.ie/eoi/.

Choosing a Broadband Provider

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 72 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the NBI network™ and 66 are certified to provide connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI network™, visit NBI.ie/buy.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 955 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Cork include Glengarriff Community Centre, Laharn Heritage Centre and Coláiste Phobal Cléire. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also now connected for educational access as part of the NBP.