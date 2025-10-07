Martin Lovell Named Executive Chef at The Montenotte Hotel

7 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Montenotte Hotel is delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Lovell as Executive Chef. With more than 25 years experience in Ireland, New York and Michelin-starred kitchens, Martin brings outstanding culinary leadership and creativity to this pivotal role. Recognised for his passion for using the best local and seasonal produce to deliver classic cuisine with a contemporary twist, Martin is set to elevate Parorama and every dining touchpoint at The Montenotte.

Martin’s career spans celebrated five-star properties and award-winning independent ventures. After training in Limerick and Dublin, he spent eight formative years in New York’s high-end restaurant scene working at restaurants such as Café Un Deux Trois before returning home to head up premier Irish venues such as Castlemartyr Resort and Kilshane House , cooking for high-profile guests including Lisa Marie Presley. He went on to open Prime 74 in Tipperary, earning “Best Restaurant in Tipperary” at the 2023 Irish Restaurant Awards and multiple Munster accolades for casual dining.

Drawing on both French techniques, the comfort-food influences of his British upbringing, and years in New York, Chef Martin has unveiled new and refreshed menus at Panorama, the hotel’s signature restaurant and centerpiece of its dining experience. The Dinner Menu now features, for the first time, an exclusive ‘From the Grill’ section, showcasing three premium Irish beef cuts and a Cauliflower Steak as the vegetarian option. The beef dishes are served with portobello mushrooms, caramelised onions, triple-cooked chips, and a choice of café de Paris butter or poivre vert sauce. The Cauliflower Steak is accompanied by a sumac dressing, a pistachio and parsley salad, and triple-cooked chips.

Another exciting addition is the new ‘ Bites & Delights’ menu , available at Panorama’s bar and the Panorama Terrace. This menu features dishes such as Rossmore Oysters with Mignonette and Tabasco, and a Black-pudding Scotch Egg with Martin’s signature Homemade Brown Sauce, sitting alongside classic offerings and indulgent Chocolate Cake with Hazelnut Crunch.

Other menu highlights include Irish Mussels with a Thai twist, served with Spring Onion, Lemongrass and Miso on the Lunch Menu . The dinner menu features Irish Scallops served with Curried Cauliflower Puree and Granny Smith Apple, Chicken Mousse Royale with Liege Waffle and Butter Orange Chutney, Skeaghanore Duck Breast with Dukka, Duck Confit Tart and Apricot Gel, and a Rhubarb-and-Custard Soufflé with Gingerbread Ice Cream for dessert.

Martin’s appointment marks a new chapter in The Montenotte’s culinary journey, as the hotel continues to elevate its dining experiences and touchpoints throughout the property. His vision and expertise will play a crucial role in redefining the hotel’s culinary landscape, aligning seamlessly with the hotel’s broader evolution. This development follows the launch of The Woodland Suite Experience last year and a series of significant partnerships throughout the urban resort. Martin’s passion for seasonality and quality local Irish produce perfectly complements the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and its dedication to showcasing the best of Irish hospitality.

Juan Tudela, General Manager of The Montenotte, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Martin as Executive Chef. His proven skill for creating memorable, high-quality dining experiences using fresh, local ingredients, combined with his imaginative flair, makes him the perfect fit for our culinary vision at The Montenotte. I am confident his leadership will further elevate Panorama and every dining moment across the resort.”

Martin Lovell, Executive Chef at The Montenotte, adds: “It is an honour to join The Montenotte at such an exciting stage in its journey. My goal is simple – to let Ireland’s finest ingredients shine, blending traditional techniques with modern presentation and flavours. I look forward to working with our talented team to create memorable, seasonal dining experiences.”

As Executive Chef, Martin will oversee all culinary operations, from menu innovation and supplier partnerships to staff development and kitchen efficiencies. His remit includes Panorama, the Panorama Terrace, Conference & Private Dining, The Glasshouse, and private events within The Woodland Suite Experience exclusive Clubhouse.

The Montenotte offers a luxurious urban escape featuring 107 guest rooms, 26 self-catering apartments, and the exclusive Woodland Suite Experience comprising five Woodland Suites and four River Suites. Under Martin’s guidance, the resort will continue to deliver unforgettable gastronomic moments in Ireland’s city of culture.