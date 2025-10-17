The Imperial Hotel Sets the Stage for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2025

17 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork’s most historic hotel is once again at the heart of the action for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2025, offering an unbeatable mix of luxury, location, and FREE live music across the October Bank Holiday Weekend (24th – 26th October)

The Imperial Hotel on South Mall will be right at the centre of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival (23–27 October), staging a free three-day programme of live performances across dual venues ‘Helena’s’ and the recently renovated Fitzgerald’s Bar from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 October.

The Imperial Hotel, situated in the heart of Cork City is the perfect base to explore everything the Rebel City has to offer this Autumn, including the renowned Guinness Cork Jazz Festival which runs from 23-27 October. Located on Cork’s bustling South Mall, the historic hotel is within easy walking distance of the main shopping and dining streets as well as iconic attractions like the English Market and headline jazz venues including the Cork Opera House, the Everyman Theatre, Cork City Hall, Kino and Cyprus Avenue.

In addition to being superbly located, the hotel is itself also a key venue for jazz. The hotel’s vibrant bar and restaurant spaces are set to host their own electrifying mix of FREE performances over the October bank holiday weekend, with big brass bands and local and national jazz legends, making it a fun destination for swinging tunes, and lively jazz ensembles all weekend long.

“Fitzgerald’s Bar has been lovingly reimagined this year, with stylish interiors, a wrap around bar and top notch cocktails—so it’s a natural home for brass and swing. We’re thrilled to open the doors with a free programme that anyone can enjoy. The bar’s new layout is all on one level with a much larger and open space so we have fantastic capacity to host a great Jazz crowd. ” said Lorraine Gavigan, General Manager of The Imperial Hotel.

For more information or to make a booking email reservations@ imperialhotelcork.ie call 021427404040 www. imperialhotelcork.com (Always book direct for the best rates!)

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Clair Phillips clair@e-t-c.ie 0857473204 or Niamh Murphy ETC niamh@e-t-c.ie 0870617705

Free live music at The Imperial — at a glance guide