Report into sunbed use is a step towards reducing avoidable harms – says Cork TD

21 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Report into sunbed use is a step towards reducing avoidable harms

A new Health Research Board report looking at the effectiveness of public health interventions in reducing sunbed use, is a significant step forward in shaping evidence-based policy, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Leas-Chathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Health Committee, Deputy Colm Burke said: “This report provides compelling evidence that we must act decisively to reduce sunbed use and protect people – particularly young people – from the serious risks of skin cancer.

“A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Examining the Effectiveness of Public Health Interventions on the Reduction of Sunbed Use and Skin Cancer Rates” brings together global evidence on strategies to reduce sunbed use and related skin cancer incidence. The report titled,brings together global evidence on strategies to reduce sunbed use and related skin cancer incidence.

“It highlights that single interventions – such as education or regulation alone – are insufficient. Instead a dual approach combining legislation with targeted education campaigns is needed to drive change,” he added.

In line with the Programme for Government commitment to ‘Explore Ways to Ban Commercial Sunbed Use,’ a cross-departmental working group has been set up to look at the potential implications of such a ban.

Deputy Burke concluded by urging all stakeholders to engage constructively in the ongoing process:

“This is a pivotal moment. By working collaboratively we can deliver a policy which will save lives and prevent avoidable harms.”