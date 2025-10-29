CORK CRIME: 439 burglaries and 337 vehicle thefts

29 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In the first half of 2025, there were 439 burglaries reported to the Cork Garda division, while there were 337 vehicle thefts.

Having conducted a review of the latest CSO data, Gallagher, one of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers, is reminding homeowners and motorists across Cork that seasonal vigilance is essential, particularly as the darker evenings of autumn close in.

Geraldine Kelly, Head of Personal Lines for Gallagher, said:

“As the evenings draw darker, we are urging homeowners to be vigilant this Autumn and Winter, and to take practical steps to protect their property. Opportunistic criminals are aware that the longer nights provide cover, making it easier to target homes if security isn’t maintained. Simple precautions, such as installing monitored alarms, using smart lighting and CCTV, and keeping doors and windows locked, can significantly reduce the risk.

As the days get shorter, keeping lights on or using timers can help create the appearance that someone is at home, reducing the risk of burglary. It’s also important to keep garage doors locked, particularly during the winter months, as garages can provide an easy entry point for burglars. If you are leaving for an extended period of time, have a trusted neighbour check the house regularly and never leave a spare key under the mat. Taking preventative measures now can save not just financial loss, but also the stress and disruption that come with being a victim of crime.

It’s also important that homeowners review their home insurance policies periodically to ensure contents cover is up to date. Many households may not have updated their cover in years, meaning items like laptops, TVs, and home tech could be underinsured. Making sure your contents are properly covered can prevent a situation where a burglary payout falls far short of what you would expect”.

With autumn’s darker evenings and the Christmas period approaching, cars become a frequent target for criminals. The latest CSO Crime Statistics reveal a slight decrease in vehicle theft across the region compared to the same period last year.

Ms Kelly continued,

“Vehicle security should also remain a key priority for motorists, as opportunistic criminals are still on the lookout for easy targets. Simple steps can make a real difference in reducing the risk. Always park in well-lit or secure areas, use steering wheel locks or immobilisers, and never leave valuables in plain sight.

For cars with keyless entry, keeping fobs in signal-blocking pouches can prevent thieves from exploiting digital vulnerabilities. Installing alarms or GPS trackers can provide an added layer of protection. It’s also important to take care that car doors and windows are fully closed before locking. While precautions reduce risk, they don’t eliminate it entirely, so ensuring your car insurance cover is up to date is essential”.

Gallagher in Ireland’s Home Security Tips:

Install a monitored alarm system for continuous protection.

Keep doors locked and windows secured – even when at home.

Use motion-activated exterior lighting to deter intruders.

Keep valuables out of sight from windows.

Install security cameras

Join neighbourhood watch programmes.

Trim shrubs to remove potential hiding places.

Use timers on lights, TVs, or radios to create the illusion of occupancy when away.

Avoid sharing travel plans on social media until you return.

Elderly people, or those living alone, can be particularly vulnerable. Additional steps include fitting a door viewer and chain, joining a Community Alert scheme, keeping emergency numbers handy, and ensuring a neighbour has your contact details.

Gallagher in Ireland’s Car Theft Prevention Tips: