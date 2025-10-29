Two Cork companies make KPMG Business & Finance Awards 2025 Shortlist

29 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s Premier Business Awards Celebrates Its 51st Anniversary

Business & Finance, in association with KPMG, today announced the shortlist for the 51st annual Business & Finance Awards 2025, which will take place on Thursday, 11th December at the Convention Centre Dublin.

This year’s gala evening will welcome over 1,000 global business, political and social leaders to celebrate outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation across Irish and international business.

Now entering its 51st year, the Business & Finance Awards Programme remains Ireland’s most prestigious business recognition platform, honouring exceptional companies and individuals whose impact drives progress, shapes industries, and inspires the next generation of leaders.

The 2025 shortlist showcases the very best in Irish enterprise — from dynamic SMEs to multinational trailblazers — highlighting how Irish business continues to set new global benchmarks for performance, innovation, and resilience.

This year’s awards received almost 30% (29.5%) increase in submissions, the highest number in over a decade. Notably, the Innovation of the Year category, introduced only last year, has seen the largest number of entries this year across all categories, underlining Ireland’s thriving culture of creativity and technological advancement.

Among the most eagerly anticipated categories is Business Person of the Year, celebrating Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs and executives who are driving business excellence, innovation and growth both nationally and internationally. The Company of the Year award will recognise an outstanding Irish or international business demonstrating sustained success, innovation and impact — one of the most coveted accolades in the Irish business calendar.

2025 Business & Finance Awards Shortlist

Business Person of the Year

Sculpted by Aimee – Aimee Connolly, Dublin

Manna Air Delivery – Bobby Healy, Dublin

Clever Cards – Kealan Lennon, Dublin

Greencore Group – Dalton Philips, Dublin

Smurfit Westrock – Tony Smurfit, Dublin

Fergo – Marc Murphy, Dublin

CPL – Lorna Conn, Dublin

Cubic3 – Barry Napier, Dublin

NBI – David McCourt, Dublin

Staffline Recruitment – Tina McKenzie, Dublin

Company of the Year

Murray Group – Grannagh, Waterford

SMBC Aviation Capital – IFSC, Dublin

Smurfit Westrock – Dublin

TransferMate – Kilkenny, Ireland

CPL – South Dublin

DCC PLC – Foxrock, Dublin

Portwest – Westport, Mayo

NBI – Citywest, Dublin

Eir – Citywest, Dublin

DE&I (Diversity, Equality & Inclusion)

Rethink Ireland – Dublin 2

Mantra Strategy Ltd –Malahide, Dublin

Hostelworld – Charlemont Street, Dublin 2

Bord Gáis Energy – Dublin 2

Payara

FINEOS Corporation Ltd – Dublin 3

Northern Trust – Townsend Street, Dublin 2

PTSB – Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Open Doors Initiative – Swords, Dublin

Workday – Smithfield, Dublin 7

Auticon – Dublin 2

Access Earth – Celbridge, Kildare, Ireland

Elevation Company of the Year

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) – Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Equal1 – Belfield, Dublin 4

MBRYONICS – Dangan, Galway

Manna Air Delivery – Dublin 11

Integrity360 – Sandyford, Dublin 18

Mail Metrics – Business Park, Dublin 17

Xtremepush – Clarendon Street, Dublin 2

Fire1 – Glasnevin, Dublin

LUMA Vision –Beech Hill Road, Dublin 4

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)

Tesco Ireland – Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin

Fexco – Killorglin, Co. Kerry

TCS – Barrow St, Dublin 4

Smarttech 247 – Airport Business Park, Cork

H&MV Engineering – Castletroy, Co. Limerick

PTSB – Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Arthur Cox – Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Codema – Dublin’s Energy Agency – Dublin 8

Workday – Smithfield, Dublin 7

Copper Coast Renewables – Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford

An Post – O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin1

AIB – Molesworth Street, Dublin

Innovation of the Year

Deciphex – Glasnevin, Dublin

Riot Games – Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Magrow Tec – Clonskeagh Road, Dublin 14

Sprintax – Ring Road, Kilkenny

Coolplanet – Enniskerry, County Wicklow

Workday – Smithfield, Dublin 7

With Everly – Dublin

HaloCare – Mill Lane, Carlow

Dole Ireland – Dublin 7,

CergenX – Rathgar, Dublin

An Post – O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin1

Brand of the Year

Deciphex – Glasnevin, Dublin

Kerrygold – Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2

NBI – Citywest, Dublin

Workday – Smithfield, Dublin 7

Fintua – Ring Road, Kilkenny

Guaranteed Irish – Molesworth Street, Dublin 2

Sculpted by Aimee – Dundrum, Dublin 14

Dole Ireland – Dublin 7

Platform94 – Mervue Business Park, Galway

Public Enterprise of the Year

Bord na Móna – Newbridge, Kildare

Shannon Airport Group – Shannon, Co. Clare

Western Development Commission – Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon

Iarnród Éireann Capital Investments– Amiens Street, Dublin 1

Eirgrid – Shelbourne Rd, Dublin 4

FDI

Amazon- Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

GE Healthcare- Carrigtohill, Co Cork

Abbott-Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin

Ericsson- Athlone, County Westmeath

PayPal-Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Citi- North Wall, Dublin

Google- Barrow Street, Dublin

Microsoft, Dublin

GSK, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24

Squarespace, Dublin 8

Northern Trust, Dublin 2

FIS, Dublin 1

Ian Hyland, President and Publisher, Business & Finance, said: “It is inspiring to see such a strong and diverse shortlist for the 2025 Business & Finance Awards — a testament to the extraordinary calibre of leadership across Ireland’s business landscape. This year marks another important milestone for the awards as we honour Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton with the Sutherland Leadership Award, alongside our outstanding shortlisted companies and leaders who continue to shape Ireland’s future on the world stage.”

Ryan McCarthy, Managing Partner, KPMG, said: “The Business & Finance Awards continue to celebrate the excellence and innovation that make Ireland such a powerful force in global business. The significant growth in entries this year reflects the ambition, creative spirit and resilience that define our business community. At KPMG, we are proud to support these awards and to celebrate the leaders and organisations who are not just adapting to change but driving it with courage and vision.”

The Business & Finance Awards 2025, in association with KPMG, will take place on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at the Convention Centre Dublin.