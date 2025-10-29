Sea Church offers return bus service from Cork City to East Cork for Halloween special

29 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Renowned Cork DJ and radio presenter Stevie G will be spinning the decks at Sea Church in Ballycotton, for their ‘Deadly Famous Halloween Fancy Dress Party’ taking place this October 31st.

For the first time since it was launched, the Sea Church Express will offer a return bus service between Ballycotton and Cork City, allowing revellers to enjoy this event.

Return tickets are priced at €20, and the service will depart Alfred Street bus stop in Cork City at 5:30pm on Hallowe’en night. The Sea Church Express East Cork service, which has been running for a number of months, will also be available on the night – offering a return service to gig goers in Cobh, Midleton, Cloyne, Shanagarry and Ballycotton.

Stevie G is set to raise the roof through his selection of classic dance tracks with a mixture of spooky surprises that will be sure to hypnotise the audience into dancing the night away. The party provides the unique opportunity to spend Halloween dancing in Ballycotton’s repurposed 19th century church.

The event is for over 18s, and to tie in with Halloween, attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite notorious figures, celebrities, or iconic characters; alive or dead, for the chance to win a prize for the best dressed.

Events Manager with Sea Church Matthew Sisk said: “Everyone is really looking forward to dressing up as their favourite celebs for the Halloween party and I think it will be a very special night considering the venue. We’re delighted to have Stevie G performing, he’ll bring a great mix of tracks to get the church rocking for the evening. It’s also a huge bonus for revellers that we can offer a second bus service to and from Cork City on the night – it’s a great extension of the Sea Church Express, which already brings gig goers to and from various destinations in East Cork.”

For more details on all events at Sea Church, and to book the Sea Church Express, visit www.seachurch.ie