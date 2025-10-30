‘Respond’ delivered 133 new social homes in Cork in 2024

30 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Respond, Ireland’s largest construction-led Approved Housing Body (AHB) and service provider, delivered 133 new social homes in Cork last year.

Respond now owns and manages 1,135 homes throughout Cork providing secure and affordable accommodation for tenants.

Respond is set to deliver almost 1,000 new social and Costs Rental homes this year – its highest annual output to date. The organisation, which operates across all 26 counties, expects to hand over 972 new homes by year end (789 social and 183 Cost Rental) marking the fourth consecutive year of growth in its annual delivery figures.

Respond’s 2024 Annual Report, launched today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, shows that the AHB continues to expand its housing pipeline under its multi-billion-euro national development programme. This includes 3,458 homes currently being built across the country.

Delivering 6% of all new social homes last year

In 2024, Respond delivered 855 new social and Cost Rental homes, representing a 28% increase on the previous year and approximately 6% of all new social homes built nationally. It also commenced construction on 2,667 additional homes during the year. Respond delivered 18% of Cost Rental homes delivered by Approved Housing Bodies in 2024. Significant projects delivered during the year included:

334 social and Cost Rental homes at Parkleigh, Seven Mills, Dublin,

18 social homes in the historic Millfield Cottages, Blackpool, Cork,

97 social homes at Newtown View, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Respond now manages 8,510 properties across 26 counties, providing secure, affordable housing for over 19,000 tenants.

Stable, long-term homes where families can thrive

Speaking at the launch, Respond spokesperson Niamh Randall said:

“Respond is committed to supporting the Government’s programme of housing delivery by increasing the national housing stock through our cost effective, construction-led model. We are providing families with access to stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community. Our vision is an Ireland where everyone has a great place to live, and we are building the infrastructure and the communities to make that a reality. Each of our developments follow our evidence informed Housing Services Delivery model and includes community hubs.”

“As a trusted delivery partners we await the new Housing Plan due later this month for detailed and targeted housing measures including much needed funding and policy certainty for the Approved Housing Body sector. Approved Housing Bodies, like Respond, have a strong track record of delivering quality homes for families and individuals and supporting connected communities all around Ireland. It is critical we are enabled to continue to deliver homes now and into the future to meet Government targets and addressing urgent housing need.”

Welcoming Respond’s progress, James Browne, TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, added:

“I would like to congratulate Respond on the publication of their annual report which showcases the important role that Approved Housing Bodies play in delivering new homes at the scale required to tackle the housing crisis.

“My Department is proud to lend strong support through multi-million funding for Respond’s construction-led model which is now providing thousands of homes throughout the entire country, along with other vital services that help create communities where people feel safe and supported.

“Respond now has 3,458 homes in construction nationwide. These strong numbers are encouraging, and behind the numbers are real people who need homes. As Minister, I am determined to deliver homes for people in their communities across Ireland.”

Comprehensive Community Support Services

Respond’s impact extends far beyond housing. Its community and support services reach thousands of people every year through early learning, family homelessness, and older person services. In 2024:

546 children were supported through Respond’s 17 Early Learning and School Age Care Services (ELSAC).

161 families were provided with emergency accommodation and 24/7 support through Respond’s six Family Homeless Services.

Respond’s Family Support services provided 961 tailored interventions, including one-on-one support for 56 individuals.

137 older people were supported through three Day Care Services, helping them remain living independently at home.

Notes

Calculations are based on Respond’s verified 2024 delivery data and comparative figures published in the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) 2024 Housing Association Activity Report (available at icsh.ie).

Respond delivered 632 of the 10,600 new social homes built nationally in 2024 – equivalent to 6% (5.96%) of all new social homes.

Respond delivered 632 of the 4,385 social homes completed by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) in 2024 – equivalent to 14% (14.41%) of all AHB-delivered social homes.

Respond delivered 223 of the 1,213 Cost Rental homes completed by AHBs in 2024 – equivalent to 18% (18.38%) of all AHB-delivered Cost Rental homes.

For full details and the original data, see ICSH Housing Association Activity Report 2024 – https://icsh.ie/resources/housing-association-activity-report-2024/

About Respond

Respond, a construction-led Approved Housing Body and service provider, has been working all around Ireland for over 40 years. Our vision is that every family and individual in Ireland will have high‐quality housing as part of a vibrant and caring community. Housing and decent accommodation, in the areas where people want to live, are central to improving people’s lives and enhancing the health and well‐being of society.

19,746 tenants live in 8,510 properties across the 26 counties that we either own or manage. Respond also provide a range of services for families and individuals within our communities. This includes emergency accommodation with 24/7 support for families who are homeless in six Family Homeless Services, three Day Care Services for Older People, 17 Early Childhood Care and Education, Family Support and Refugee Resettlement services. Our aim is to provide person centred services to support people to achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Respond is a member of the Housing Alliance, the collaboration of 7 of Ireland’s largest Approved Housing bodies (AHBs). The Housing Alliance’s purpose is to work with Government and Local Authorities to promote the delivery of social and affordable homes, address barriers to delivery and advocate strongly for responsible, professional housing management.