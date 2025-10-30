EY Cork Continues Sponsorship of Cork Youth Orchestra Christmas Concerts

30 October 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Youth Orchestra in partnership with EY Cork will bring the festive magic to City Hall this December with a special production of The Snowman, part of the spectacular Christmas concert series supported by EY for a second consecutive year.

Taking place on the 13 th and 14 th of December 2025, the concerts at Cork City Hall promise an enchanting blend of live orchestral music and storytelling, set to delight audiences of all ages with musical talent and festive cheer.

Established in 1958, the Cork Youth Orchestra was the first of its kind in Ireland. It promotes and advances the teaching, learning, and appreciation of music, with a strong focus on children and young people across Cork City and County.

Ronan Murray, EY Ireland Cork Office Managing Partner and Corporate Finance Partner, said:

“EY Cork is delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Cork Youth Orchestra and its

Christmas concerts, which are a real highlight of Cork’s cultural calendar. At EY we are

passionate about supporting the communities we live and work in and the Cork Youth

Orchestra’s work in nurturing confidence, leadership, opportunity and teamwork among

young people is a cause we are proud to support These concerts present a wonderful

opportunity to celebrate music, talent, and community spirit, we look forward to joining the

wider Cork community for another festive season of music and joy.”

Tickets for the concerts will be available through the Cork Youth Orchestra’s official channels. For more information, visit https://corkyouthorchestra.ie/</a