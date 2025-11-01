PICTURES: Kinsale’s ‘An Tulca’ Halloween Festival

1 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Kinsale’s An Tulca Festival 2025 – A Celebration of Community,

Creativity, and Samhain Spirit

Kinsale’s streets glowed once again this Halloween as An Tulca

Festival 2025 brought the town to life with colour, creativity, and

community energy. Ireland’s only fully participatory Halloween parades

festival filled two magical days with parades, music, storytelling,

and shared celebration, reminding all who took part what true

community spirit feels like.

Supported by Cork County Council Arts Office, Pure Cork, Fáilte

Ireland, Eli Lilly, First South Credit Union, RSVP (Red Sandstone

Varied Productions), Transition Town Kinsale, The Lions Club Kinsale

Youth Theatre Project in association with the Old Head Golf Links, An

Tulca has become a cornerstone of Kinsale’s cultural calendar.

Collaborations with Fanzini, SuperValu, Kinsale.ie, and The Event Hub

ensured that this year’s festivities reached new heights.

The Directors of Old Head Golf Links are always keen to support the

local community of Kinsale and wider Cork area, in recognising how the

wonderful town and all that it offers adds to the incredible overall

experience that we are able to provide our members and guests. While

we currently work through the scheme and subsequent planning process

of what will become the incredible Old Head Townhouse we are delighted

to donate the use of the existing Seaview site to the Kinsale Youth

Theatre who provide an invaluable service to local families.

From the laughter of the Trick or Treat Parade on October 31st to the

breathtaking beauty of the Lantern Parade and First South Credit Union

Samhain Céilí on November 1st, thousands of participants, visitors,

and volunteers came together to dance, create, and celebrate the

turning of the year. The festival concludes with “Songs at the

Threshold,” a hauntingly beautiful, yet fun-filled lantern-lit finale

by writer/director Yvonne Coughlan, featuring a community cast of all

ages and live musicians weaving myth and movement into living Irish

folklore.

Festival Chair and Artistic Director Yvonne Coughlan said:

“An Tulca is a festival made by the people of Kinsale, for families

and community with sustainability in mind. Every mask, every lantern,

every step in the parade is a testament to our community’s imagination

and generosity. Together, we brought stories to life.”

The free community workshops, organised by Éidín Griffin, were once

again at the heart of the festival, welcoming hundreds of children,

families, and adults who created creatures, masks, and lanterns that

illuminated the town. Thanks to the tireless work of our artists,

volunteers, and local partners, An Tulca 2025 was a resounding

success, vibrant, inclusive, and deeply rooted in our shared heritage.

But while the magic of Samhain has passed, the festival’s future

depends on continued community support.

If you dance in the céilí, march in the parade, or simply smile as the

lanterns pass by, you are part of this story.

Please help us keep it alive by donating to our An Tulca Crowdfunding

Campaign at https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/KinsaleHalloweenFestival

Local businesses that benefited from the increased footfall, energy,

and visibility during the festival are also invited to become An Tulca

Partners for 2026. Your sponsorship helps us continue offering free

workshops, accessible intergenerational events, and opportunities for

local artists.

Together, we make the magic happen, again and again.

An Tulca 2025 was produced by the Kinsale Halloween Committee with

gratitude to all our sponsors, artists, and volunteers. Committee:

Yvonne Coughlan – Chair & Artistic Director | Katy Mullins – Secretary

& Decor Coordinator | Éidín Griffin – Artist Coordinator | Kate Bowen

– Treasurer | Karen Garvin – Social Media | Ruth Silver – Production

Manager.

With artists: Martin O’Donoghue, Dinny Wheeler, Tara de Las Casas,

Levi Magyar, John Allen, Maurice Supple, Tess Healy Maguire, Chris

Hill, Jake Rayner-Blair, Xander Cinderey, Zain Hussein and many more.

Produced by: Kinsale Halloween Committee

Levi Magyar drumming at the head of the Halloween parade during Kinsale’s An Tulca Festival 2025.

Picture. John Allen