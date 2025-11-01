Cork County Council launches Climate Initiative ‘Make One Change’

1 November 2025

By Tom Collins

Cork County Council has launched its “Make One Change” campaign for the month of November. With numerous events scheduled across the county, the initiative aims to encourage citizens to adopt simple, yet impactful, practical changes to their lifestyles, helping to act on the climate crisis while building fairer and more sustainable communities. The awareness month follows on from previous successful campaigns in 2022 and 2023 and reflects the Council’s objective to engage with citizens in tackling climate issues articulated in the Council’s Climate Action Plan 2024-29.

To celebrate “Cork County Cuts Carbon” month, there will be climate-themed events and exhibitions taking place in Cork County Council libraries throughout November, ensuring that the library network serves as a hub for environmental education and community action. The campaign features a packed programme, including workshops, talks, presentations, and competitions, all focused on contributing to a sustainable environment for future generations.

Events on topics ranging from fashion to farming highlight how making one small change can contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. As part of the programme, the talks and workshops being held across the Cork County Council library network will focus on the following core themes:

Circular Economy, Shopping and Recycling: Several events are dedicated to tackling consumption and waste.

Energy: With the addition of more Home Energy Kits to complement the existing stock, the library will actively promote the benefits of testing your energy consumption. These kits and the promotional materials supplied by Codema will allow users to identify where they can reduce home energy consumption and contribute to a more efficient use of our valuable energy resources.

Ecology, Biodiversity, and Green Living: These events are designed to reconnect the community with local ecosystems. Participants can learn about the importance of native flora and fauna and borrow our Wildlife Mini Kits and delve into the fascinating world of local wildlife.

Climate Action, Travel and Community Safety: The campaign further highlights innovative climate solutions and community well-being, such as Ireland’s first carbon neutral farm, and Cycle and Pedestrian Safety talks. The creative side of climate action is on show at Macroom Library with a “Rubbish Film Festival” screening on November 19th, showcasing short films on sustainability created by local Transition Year students.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said, “The ‘Make One Change’ campaign invites everyone in Cork County to engage with the library network and commit to a more sustainable lifestyle. By delivering a month of free-to-attend, public, climate action events, Cork County Council will promote and encourage the public to change behaviours and take positive local climate action.”