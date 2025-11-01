1 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cllr. Honore Kamegni welcomes Cabinet approval of BusConnects Cork as a major boost for public transport and climate action

Green Party councillor, Honore Kamegni, has welcomed the Cabinet’s approval of BusConnects Cork, describing it as “a landmark step toward a cleaner, fairer, and more connected city.”

The multi-billion euro programme will transform how people move around Cork, delivering 11 sustainable transport corridors, 90 km of new bus lanes, 95 km of cycle lanes, more than 50 percent additional bus services, and two 24-hour routes.

“This is a game-changer for Cork,” said Cllr. Kamegni. “BusConnects will mean better buses, safer cycling, cleaner air, and shorter commutes. Climate action is the strongest driver of change in Ireland. It’s about providing Cork City with better services, cheaper transport options, and a healthier environment for all its citizens.”

In March 2025, Cllr. Kamegni successfully brought forward a motion calling on Cork City Council to write to the Government and the National Transport Authority, urging that the new Cork bus network be made a national priority. He said today’s approval shows that such advocacy is paying off.

“The Government must now keep this momentum going, not just on BusConnects but also on the Cork Luas,” he added. “We cannot allow another major public transport project to get stuck in the slow lane, like so many Government commitments during this term. Cork deserves delivery, not delay.”

He noted that the project aligns with the Green Party’s 2024 General Election manifesto, which committed to a €10 billion investment in sustainable transport nationwide.

A planning application for the new infrastructure is expected to be lodged next year. Cllr. Kamegni said he will continue to work to ensure the project is delivered inclusively and with strong community engagement.

“This is about giving people real transport choices,” he said. “It’s about connecting communities, reducing emissions, and creating a city that works for everyone.”