Businesses agree to light up Cork City this winter #LeaveALightOnCork

2 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council Night-Time Economy Team and Cork Business Association Relaunch ‘Leave a Light On’ Campaign for 2025

Following the success of last year’s initiative, Cork City Council’s Night Time Economy Office and Cork Business Association (CBA) are delighted to reintroduce the Leave a Light On campaign for 2025 – a simple yet powerful initiative designed to light up the city, and enhance vibrancy and community spirit during the darker winter months.

This year’s campaign will run from Monday, November 3rd, 2025 to Feb 2nd 2026. During this time, businesses based in the city centre, who are usually in darkness after they close, are invited to leave a light on, to help illuminate Cork’s streets and create a warmer, more welcoming environment for those working, socialising, or travelling through the city after dark. The Leave a Light On campaign, sponsored by Cork City Council’s Night Time Economy, gives financial support to do so.

Commenting, Fiona Collins from Cork City Council’s Night-Time Economy office, said, “The Leave a Light On campaign forms part of Cork City Council’s ongoing Night-Time Economy Strategy, developed in response to public feedback highlighting the importance of community and atmosphere in the city centre after hours.”

Cliona Barnes, Director of Cork Business Association, said last year’s initiative was hugely successful, “2024 saw widespread participation from Cork City businesses lighting up the city at night – and it was widely recognised by the public that the city felt more welcoming and vibrant. The 2025 campaign aims to build on that success, further strengthening Cork City’s reputation as a bright and inclusive city at night.”

Participating businesses are encouraged to use energy-efficient lighting, such as LED bulbs, to minimise costs and environmental impact. The campaign focuses on leaving a single light on, demonstrating care for both the community and the planet.

City centre businesses are invited to take part by simply leaving a light on in their storefronts each evening until around midnight or 1 a.m.

To acknowledge their contribution, participating businesses will once again be offered a €220 subsidy (including VAT), sponsored by Cork City Council’s Night Time Economy . Applications can be made through Cork Business Association by emailing info@corkbusiness.ie

Funds are limited, and some terms apply, so early application is encouraged.

Businesses and the public are also encouraged to share photos of their illuminated premises on social media, tagging Cork City Council and Cork Business Association, and using the hashtags:

• #LeaveALightOnCork

• #NightTimeEconomyCork

• #NTECork