2 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

NTA Decision to Review Bus Route 235 (Cork to Rylane via Stuake) in 2026

Fine Gael TD for Cork North West, Deputy John Paul O’Shea, has welcomed confirmation from the National Transport Authority (NTA) that Bus Route 235 (Cork to Rylane via Stuake) will be subject to a full service review in 2026, with the goal of increasing frequency and improving connectivity for communities along the route.

Deputy O’Shea said the review is a positive step forward for rural connectivity in Cork North West, particularly for the communities served by the route, including Rylane, Creans Cross, Stuake, Donoughmore, New Tipperary, and Foxes Bridge.

“This announcement by the NTA is very welcome news for the people living along the 235 corridor. Residents in these areas have been calling for improved frequency and greater reliability on this vital service. The NTA’s decision to undertake a full review next year shows that those concerns are being listened to. Public transport plays a crucial role in connecting our rural towns and villages to education, employment, healthcare, and social opportunities. I will continue to work closely with the NTA and Bus Éireann to ensure that the outcomes of this review lead to a better, more frequent, and more reliable service for the people of Cork North West.”

Deputy O’Shea added that the review aligns with Fine Gael’s commitment to strengthening rural transport links and ensuring that people living outside major urban centres have access to dependable public transport options. “Better bus services mean more sustainable travel, less isolation, and stronger rural communities. This review is an important milestone in that effort,” he concluded.