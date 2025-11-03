New €20k grants available to Cork charities

3 November 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

Amazon launches the Regional Creatives Fund Ireland, offering multiple grants of up to €20,000 for charities in Cork and across Ireland which focus on upskilling people for careers in creative industries. Grants are available for charities which run programmes aimed at boosting skills and increasing access to creative industry careers in gaming, publishing, fashion, film, advertising, TV, music and more

The fund is open for applications today from single charitable organisations across Ireland. Applications close on November 7th

The Regional Creatives Fund Ireland is open to registered charities in Cork and across Ireland that help underserved communities access careers in publishing, music, gaming, film, TV, fashion, advertising, and more. Applications are open now here.

The aim of the Regional Creatives Fund Ireland is to increase access to careers in the creative industries for people from underserved communities.

The fund is open for applications from charitable organisations registered with the Charities Regulatorthat are currently running impactful skills projects and are seeking additional funding to scale, sustain, or innovate their efforts.

Regional Creatives Fund Ireland grants will give charities with existing creative upskilling programmes the flexibility to address their most pressing needs and enhance existing programmes.

Applications are open for small to mid-size organisations who are registered charities in Ireland[1]. Applicants must currently be running a programme that focuses on upskilling people from underserved communities for careers in creative industries.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that the fund will be used to expand or continue an existing, impactful programme. Examples of programmes that a Regional Creatives Fund Ireland grant can be used for, include funding for placements in game development studios, music production training, and portfolio development for future advertising creatives.

“The Regional Creatives Fund Ireland is about reducing barriers to entry within Ireland’s creative sector and working with charities who are already making a difference to help them reach even more people. We’re excited to combine financial support with Amazon’s industry expertise to create real pathways into creative careers across Ireland,” said Alison Dunn, Country Manager for Amazon in Ireland.

Increasing creative industry equality

The focus on underserved communities reflects the fund’s alignment with Arts Council Ireland’s mission to increase equality in the arts.

The Arts Council, the national government agency for funding, developing and promoting the arts in Ireland, defines equality[2] in the arts as establishing equal treatment for all, while equity means assisting those who could not otherwise avail of the equal treatment in the sector. Through the Regional Creatives Fund Ireland, Amazon aims to support this vision by removing barriers and creating new pathways into creative careers.

Unique, pro bono Amazon support

In addition to financial support, the Regional Creatives Fund Ireland will also use Amazon’s network of creative industry professionals to offer charities pro bono upskilling programmes for their organisations as well as their beneficiaries – including mentoring, work experience, placement opportunities, and digital training. Support will be provided by creative minds from Amazon Music, Prime Video, Amazon Games, and more.

Grants will be awarded by an independent judging panel. The panel includes senior leaders from Amazon, The National Concert Hall, Writers Guild of Ireland, Business to Arts and Digital Hub.

Funding applications will be assessed across five key areas. Strong proposals will reflect the fund’s spirit with energy, optimism, and a clear creative purpose; deliver real impact through skills, access, and industry links; show a smart, achievable plan with confident delivery; centre inclusion by amplifying underrepresented voices; and build on existing programmes to grow what’s already working. More information on the judging criteria is available here.

“Ireland’s creative industries thrive on diversity of voice and perspective. The Regional Creatives Fund is a vital step in ensuring that talent from every community has the chance to flourish. By supporting grassroots organisations that provide pathways into the sector, this initiative will help open doors for people who might otherwise be excluded. Therefore, I’m delighted to be part of a programme that celebrates creativity in all its forms and invests in the next generation of storytellers, artists, and innovators.” Ciarán Hayden, Executive Director, Writers Guild of Ireland.

“The Regional Creatives Fund Ireland is about strengthening organisations that are already making a difference in people’s lives and careers. By focusing on skills, confidence and pathways into creative industries, this fund can help broaden opportunities for those who are often excluded. I’m looking forward to supporting a fair and rigorous process that backs real impact and lasting change.” Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Business to Arts.

