West Corks Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens wins European Wedding Award

13 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The hotel won Best Wedding Venue at the ‘Historic Hotels of Europe’ Awards 2025 award ceremony.

Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens has been honoured with the prestigious Best Wedding Venue award at the international Historic Hotels of Europe Awards 2025, which took place at Schloss Frankenberg, Germany on Monday 10 November.

As the hotel prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026, this significant accolade recognises its exceptional blend of heritage, hospitality and commitment to creating unforgettable wedding experiences.

Located in the picturesque countryside near Clonakilty in West Cork, Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens is a Georgian mansion surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens and renowned for its warm, family-run approach.

This year’s award coincides with an exciting new chapter for the hotel, following a major expansion of both its accommodation and gardens. Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens has unveiled 16 newly designed bedrooms, Ireland’s largest bridal styling lounge and The Fernery — a stunning glass-walled event space set within its award-winning gardens.

Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens proprietor Teresa O’Neil expressed her delight at receiving the award :“As a family-run historic estate, our team is passionate about creating lifelong memories in a place full of character and heart. To be named Best Wedding Venue by such an esteemed body is a tremendous honour for our team, our family and everyone who has contributed to making Fernhill the special place it is.”

Fernhills wedding coordinator Ellie Quinn also commented: “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Historic Hotels of Europe. Every couple who chooses Fernhill trusts us with one of the most important days of their lives and we work tirelessly to ensure the setting, service and atmosphere are perfect. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of that dedication.”

Fernhill’s continued success in hosting weddings reflects its unique combination of natural beauty, personal service and thoughtful attention to detail. The sweeping gardens provide a stunning backdrop for ceremonies and receptions, while the historic house offers both charm and elegance for every celebration. As a fourth-generation family business, Fernhill prides itself on delivering a deeply personal experience, with the owners and team working closely with couples to bring their vision to life. The hotel blends its historic character with modern comforts and flexible spaces, including the new additions, to enhance the wedding experience further.

The Historic Hotels of Europe Awards celebrate outstanding properties that exemplify heritage, exceptional service and memorable guest experiences across the continent. Receiving such recognition highlights Fernhill’s place as one of Europe’s finest wedding venue.