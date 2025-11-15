Lotto ticket worth almost €300k sold on Rochestown Road

15 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It was a terrific night for one player from Co. Cork after they matched five numbers and a lucky star in last night’s (Friday, 14th November) EuroMillions draw, scooping an amazing prize worth €294,048. The Cork player purchased their Quick Pick ticket on Friday, 14th November , from Sweeney’s Daybreak, Kiltegan Park, Rochestown Road, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Friday, 14th November) EuroMillions draw were: 9, 26, 27, 45, 48 and the Lucky Stars were 8 and 9.

While there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth €122,611,491, over 55,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games, including our winner in Co. Cork.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer said:

“A EuroMillions player in Cork is certain to be celebrating today after matching five numbers and one lucky star in Friday night’s main EuroMillions draw to win an incredible €294,048. While over 55,000 players won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws, the Cork player earned themselves the title as the biggest winner of the night in Ireland. Today, we are encouraging all our players in Cork to check their tickets very carefully and to contact our Prize Claims team as soon as possible.”

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery Headquarters to collect their prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.