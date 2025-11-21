21 November 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Applications Open for Cork Students for 2026 Entry to No-Points Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree Courses

Courses in Occupational Therapy, General Nursing, Social Work, and Process Manufacturing Practice & Technology available in Cork Education Training Board (ETB)

No college fees for first 1-2 years while studying in your local ETB

Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree pathway offers accessible route to same degree with no points required

For a full list of Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees now open for applications visit NTO.ie

As students begin to consider their options for the 2026/2027 academic year, the National Tertiary Office is encouraging prospective students to explore an expanded offering of Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree programmes. There are no points needed and no college fees for the first 1-2 years while studying in your local Education and Training Board (ETB).

The Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree pathway provides a flexible and accessible entry route into higher education. Students begin their degree at an ETB before progressing seamlessly to a Higher Education Institution (HEI), graduating with the same qualification as those who enter through the traditional points route.

Since launching in 2023 with just 13 courses, the pathway has grown rapidly, with over 40 courses to be available nationwide for 2026. Entry is based on students’ potential, interests, and ability, with programmes available in high-demand areas such as Occupational Therapy, General Nursing, Social Work, and Process Manufacturing Practice & Technology.

When courses begin in ETBs around the country, students will be able to start their studies close to home, reducing the cost and pressure of relocating. ETBs offer smaller class sizes and tailored support for those starting out or returning to learning. From day one, students will be registered with both the ETB and the Higher Education Institution (HEI), giving them full access to libraries, sports, academic, health and wellbeing services, and campus facilities at both locations.

Designed and delivered collaboratively with industry, Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees respond directly to national skills needs and prepare graduates for meaningful careers across growing sectors.

Highlighting the opportunities available to students through this pathway, Tanya Jones, Deputy Director of the National Tertiary Office, said: “As students begin to consider their study options for 2026, we want to remind them that there’s more than one way to achieve the same degree. Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree programmes offer a fully recognised, affordable addition to the traditional points route with no points required and no tuition fees for the first one to two years while studying locally through your ETB.

“This pathway is designed to make higher education more accessible and flexible without compromise on quality or outcome. Graduates earn the exact same qualification as those entering through the traditional route. Whether you’re finishing school, returning to education, or pursuing a career change, this route offers new opportunities to progress into higher education and build a future in sectors where skills are needed.”