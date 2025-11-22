Award for Cork Hotelier Aaron Mansworth

22 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Managing Director of Trigon Hotels has received a special recognition award from the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation for his exceptional contribution to the hospitality industry.



Aaron Mansworth, was honoured at the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation annual dinner on Wednesday night.

The Special Recognition Award is bestowed on someone from the hotel sector who lifts others up, leads with integrity and embodies the very best of Irish hospitality. The judges described Mr. Mansworth as someone who “leads by doing, who listens before speaking, who encourages others to grow, and who has an uncanny ability to steady any ship, no matter the weather.”

A native of Cobh, Co. Cork, Mr. Mansworth’s passion for hospitality was ignited in his family’s bar, where he gained early insight into the importance of service, community, and customer care. He graduated from Shannon College of Hotel Management and began a career that would span two decades in some of the world’s most iconic establishments.

Mr. Mansworth honed his management skills at the Jury’s Hotel Group before gaining international experience in Lausanne, Switzerland. He further enhanced his professional development during a summer placement at the renowned Marlfield House in Wexford, followed by key roles in New York at prestigious properties such as the Waldorf Astoria and The Carlyle Hotel.

Back in Ireland, Mr. Mansworth took on a series of senior leadership roles, including General Manager at Crover House in Cavan, a position he describes as a career highlight. He later served as Director of Operations at the five-star Heritage Resort in Killenard and held a dual role as Group General Manager of the Cork International Hotel and the Parknasilla Resort in Kerry.

Today, as Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Mr. Mansworth leads a team across two of Cork’s most prominent hotels – The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel. He is deeply focused on fostering a strong organisational culture, driving innovation, and ensuring that Trigon remains synonymous with warm Irish hospitality and best-in-class service.

He is also a former President of the Cork Business Association, where his passion for Cork, its people, its businesses, and its potential, shone through every day.

Speaking about the Special Recognition Award, Mr. Mansworth said: “I am blown away by this award and I would really like to thank the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation for honouring me in such a way. I’d also like to thank all the members for their support and friendship and for making every day in the Cork hospitality sector so rewarding. I have had some tremendous mentors over the years to get to where I am today and it is humbling to know that I am now considered as someone who leads by integrity in the industry.”