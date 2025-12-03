Kinsale & District Lions Club Christmas Toy Appeal

3 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale & District Lions Club Launches 2025 Christmas Toy Appeal and Urges Community to Shop Local This December

The Kinsale & District Lions Club is proud to launch its Christmas Toy Appeal 2025, once again partnering with CUH Charity to bring festive joy to children spending Christmas in Cork hospitals. Now one of the region’s most uplifting community traditions, the appeal gathers brand new toys for children in Cork University Hospital, as well as for local charities, family support groups, and hospitals including the Mercy and the South Infirmary.

With the valued support of An Garda Síochána, emergency services, Defence forces, the Coastguard, Santa and his team will safely deliver toys to CUH, where they will be warmly welcomed by CUH Charity and accompanied by the talented Army Band.

This year’s appeal is boosted by the energy of the club’s new members and follows the Kinsale & District Lions Club receiving the Club Excellence Award from Lions Clubs Ireland & Lions Clubs International — a recognition of outstanding service, leadership, and community impact.Alongside the Toy Appeal, the club is also running its annual food appeal, Tree of Remembrance, and Christmas Day Swim, all of which play a vital role in supporting families and individuals across the wider Kinsale district.

“A huge thank you to our members, partners, and the public for the extraordinary support shown,” said Cormac Fitzgerald, President, Kinsale & District Lions Club. “This Toy Appeal continues to grow through the kindness and generosity of our community. The Lions Club remains deeply committed to serving and supporting local people, especially at Christmas.”

Longstanding supporter MMD Construction once again makes a significant contribution with toy donations, volunteers, and logistics, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to meaningful CSR. Further festive magic will be provided by the Irish Defence Forces, the Army Band, Cork GAA players, and acclaimed soprano Amanda Neri.The Lions Club extends sincere thanks to the Gardaí, Fire Service, Coastguard, Civil Defence, Ambulance Service/HSE, local clubs, sporting legends, volunteers, CUH Charity team and of course Santa and his helpers.

Shop Local, Support Local This December

This Christmas, the Kinsale & District Lions Club is also encouraging everyone to shop local and support local small businesses. Every purchase made in Kinsale’s shops, cafés, restaurants, and small businesses helps sustain local jobs, strengthen the local economy, and preserve the vibrant character of our town. By choosing to shop local, you’re not only supporting Kinsale’s families and business community — you’re also helping the Lions Club continue its charitable initiatives, including the Toy Appeal, food appeal, and community support projects. Supporting local means supporting each other.

How to Donate to the Toy Appeal

Brand new toys only, please.

Kinsale Drop-Off:

Fitzgerald & Partners Chartered Accountants, No 9 , Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Contact: Linda Farley — 021 4774500 info@fitzgeraldandpartners.com

Cork Drop-Off:

MMD Construction, Cork Airport Business Park

Contact: Amanda Lennox — 021 4975979 | alennox@mmd.ie

Every donation, big or small, helps bring comfort, hope, and Christmas magic to a child in need this festive season.