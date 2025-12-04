NEW ROAD: Northern Distributor Road will link Glanmire with Carrigrohane

4 December 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Preferred route for the scheme has now been confirmed

Cork City Council is pleased to announce some significant milestones on the Cork Northern Distributor Multi-Modal Route project (CNDMR).

In its latest update, the Council announced that the emerging preferred route for the scheme, as presented during the public consultation process held earlier this year, has now been confirmed as the preferred route for the CNDMR.

The Council also confirmed that the project recently received approval from the National Transport Authority to progress through the next stage of scheme development which will include environmental assessments and the preparation of preliminary designs.

In recent weeks the project was also included by Government in the National Development Plan (Transport Sector Investment Plan, Major Projects €200m – €500m), reflecting the strategic importance of the proposed project and the Government’s ambition to advance its delivery.

The CNDMR is a key component of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, which was published in 2020 and identified the need for this east-west route on the north side of Cork City. The proposed new road is 14 kilometres long, from the Carrigrohane Road at its western end to Glanmire in the east, crossing the northern side of Cork City via Hollyhill, Dublin Hill and Banduff. The CNDMR will establish improved connectivity for residents in the north side of Cork City. It will also unlock lands zoned for the development of housing, linking residential development with key areas of employment and amenities. As an inner urban road, it will also provide safe, dedicated infrastructure for walking, cycling, public transport and general traffic.

This latest Council update follows the non-statutory public consultation held earlier this year which received 1,413 submissions and saw an attendance of over 900 people at the four information open days held at locations across the proposed route of the CNDMR, making it one of the most extensive public consultations that Cork City Council has undertaken. The submissions confirmed a broad consensus amongst members of the public on the need for the new northside multimodal road. Public feedback also identified several themes which have been assessed and will feed into and inform the ongoing design process. These include issues in relation to access, property and lands, environment, public transport, delivery timelines, local traffic, and City Development Plan.

The scheme will undergo further design development, as well as detailed environmental, transport, and other relevant assessments, before the final design is ready to be presented. This next phase of work will involve a range of assessments, including flora and fauna surveys, geological investigations, archaeological studies, detailed terrain mapping etc. The preliminary design process will identify the precise location of the proposed road within the wider corridor that was presented in the consultation for the emerging preferred route. It will also confirm the number and type of proposed junctions, structures, environmental measures and other features of the design.

Cork City Council restated its commitment to maximise the benefits of the proposed multi-modal road for residents and other users along the corridor, and it confirmed that there will be no requirement for the demolition of any homes as part of the scheme’s construction.

The Council confirmed that the scheme design will be subject to further public consultation and ultimately, if proceeded with, a statutory planning application to An Coimisiún Pleanála. It is anticipated that the preliminary design will be completed and the proposals be ready to submit to An Coimisiún Pleanála in early 2028. Subject to necessary approvals, tenders could be sought for the works as early as 2031.

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council said:

“This is another important step forward in the delivery of the CNDMR. I welcome the recent announcement of the project’s inclusion in the National Development Plan, reflecting Government’s confidence in Cork as a key driver for regional growth and as a counterbalance to the capital, and a determination to deliver the project in response to the evolving needs of the community, the economy and our environment.”

CEO of the Land Development Agency (LDA) John Coleman said:

“Confirmation of the preferred route for the Cork Northern Distributor Road marks a major step forward in unlocking the potential of Cork’s Northside. This new road will significantly enhance day-to-day travel for residents, improving access to current and future housing developments, including our St. Kevin’s site. The project will provide the essential infrastructure to enable the activation of zoned land and deliver additional high quality, affordable housing for Cork City.”

Cork Chamber CEO, Conor Healy, said:

“Cork Chamber welcomes the announcement that the Cork Northern Distributor Multi-modal Route is progressing to the next phase of development following a comprehensive public consultation process earlier this year. The scheme will have a transformative impact on communities across Cork’s northside and the wider region, enabling continued economic and population growth by supporting existing businesses and unlocking land for housing and industrial developments, while also enabling active travel. Following the recent approval by Cabinet of the proposals made by the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce, Cork Chamber is calling on government to use the Northern Distributor Multi-modal Route as a test case for the reforms, demonstrating how delivery can be effectively accelerated to support economic and population growth.”

President of Cork Business Association Dave O’Brien said:

“The confirmation of the preferred route for the Cork Northern Distributor Multi-Modal Route marks an important and highly progressive step. The CNDMR presents a transformative opportunity to accelerate the transition to net carbon zero by facilitating a meaningful shift away from private car dependency. Through enhanced bus speeds and reliability, the project will make public transport a genuinely attractive alternative for commuters. The expansion of safe cycling and walking routes will provide viable options for shorter journeys, while the subsequent reduction in city-centre traffic will create opportunities for further pedestrianisation and green infrastructure development. We appreciate Cork City Council’s commitment to advancing this scheme and encourage continued public engagement as the project moves into its next phase”