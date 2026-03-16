How does the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) work?

16 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP)

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) is a social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need. HAP is provided by your local authority You can take up full-time employment and still get HAP.

Who can get the HAP payment?

To get the Housing Assistance Payment, you must be on your local authority’s housing list. This means that you qualify for social housing support. To qualify for social housing support, you must have a legal right to remain in the State on a long-term basis and be eligible for & in need of social housing. Your income must be below a certain amount, and you must not have suitable alternative accommodation.

How does the HAP scheme work?

You find your own private rented accommodation within the HAP rent limits. The local authority will not find the accommodation for you.

You cannot be discriminated against when renting because you are getting HAP. This means that landlords cannot state that HAP is not accepted when advertising accommodation.

The local authority pays your landlord each month and you pay a weekly rent contribution to your local authority. However, you are not a local authority tenant. The rental agreement is between you and your landlord and your tenancy is covered by residential tenancies legislation. This means that you have certain rights and responsibilities, and so does your landlord.

How much rent do I pay the local authority?

The weekly rent contribution that you pay is based on the ‘differential rent scheme’ for your local authority. This scheme links the rent contribution you pay to your household income and your ability to pay. If your income increases so does your rent contribution, and if your income decreases, the weekly rent contribution decreases.

What if I need to end my HAP tenancy?

You will be expected to stay in your HAP accommodation for at least 2 years. In some situations, you may be able to apply for a new HAP payment somewhere else. For example, if you are offered a job in another town or if your family grows too large for the property. You need to contact your local authority if you are thinking of moving.

How do I apply for HAP?

If you are not yet on your local authority’s housing list, you need to apply for social housing support before you apply for HAP. If you are already on the housing list, you can apply for HAP online or get a HAP application form from your local authority. You should only apply for HAP when you have found suitable accommodation, or if you are already in private rented accommodation and qualify to transfer to HAP.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie