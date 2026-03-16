WEST CORK: Completion of Refurbishment Works at Leap Playground

16 March 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Refurbishment works at Leap Playground have now been completed, creating a modern and vibrant recreational space for children and families in the local community.

The upgraded facility includes a range of new play equipment designed to provide a safer and more inclusive environment that encourages outdoor play, physical activity, and social interaction for young people in the area. The new equipment features a net climber, senior multi-unit, cradle swing, mixed swing, monkey bars, seesaw rocker, play panel and music panel.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said,

“This refurbished playground will serve as an important community asset for Leap, and the wider West Cork area, providing a welcoming and safe space for children and for families to gather for many years to come. I want to thank the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and Leap Community Council for their support in delivering this project.”

The project was delivered through a strong partnership between Cork County Council, the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, and Leap Community Council. Funding for the refurbishment works was secured through several programmes from Cork County Council, and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality. Leap Community Council also made a significant contribution, highlighting the community’s commitment to investing in high quality amenities for local families.