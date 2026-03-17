Check out the 35-metre-high Panoramic Wheel at Fota Wildlife Park

17 March 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fota Wildlife Park is delighted to announce the return of the 35-metre-high Panoramic Wheel, an exciting temporary attraction designed to ‘elevate’ the visitor experience. Launchedon the 14th of March, the Panoramic Wheel will operate for a limited time only.

Located within the Park grounds, the Panoramic Wheel is an optional, paid experience. Tickets are available from a dedicated ticket booth, with prices starting from €5 per person.

This premium attraction offers spectacular views across the Park’s 100 acres, showcasing wildlife habitats and the daily conservation work taking place on site. From this unique vantage point, visitors can take in the expansive landscapes devoted to wildlife preservation.

The magnificent panorama includes highlights such as the sweeping savannah, the popular cheetah run, and the extensive bison and lechwe paddock. Visitors can observe the natural behaviours of a variety of species, including Rothschild’s giraffes, Grant’s zebras, ostriches, European bison, Northern cheetahs, soar over black-and-white colobus monkeys and meerkats and may even spot the free-roaming wallabies and Eastern grey kangaroos.

The experience also encompasses the Park’s strong commitment to sustainability. From above, visitors can clearly see the recently installed solar panels on the administration buildings and the refurbished giraffe house, as well as the sustainably-built, Education, Conservation and Research Centre.

Beyond the Park itself, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Cork Harbour and the Great Island Channel, a designated Special Area of Conservation supporting diverse native birdlife and mammals. The surrounding sights, including historic landmarks such as Fota House and Belvelly Castle reveal the Park’s connection in the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

The return of the Panoramic Wheel offers visitors an innovative and memorable way to appreciate the wildlife in our care and support the Park’s ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts.

The Panoramic Wheel is operated by an experienced external provider with 25 years in the industry, ensuring the highest standards of safety and professionalism throughout.

Fota Wildlife Park, a conservation charity, is open daily from 9.30 am. The Panoramic Wheel will open on the 14th of March and will be available for a limited time as an optional, paid attraction within Fota Wildlife Park. Miss it and miss out!

For further information, visit www.fotawildlife.ie.