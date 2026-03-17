Lucky Cork winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

17 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number

BM144825 held in County Cork. The bond was purchased in 1997.

There were over 8,745 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting

to more than €732,800.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are

weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of

€1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders

the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in

at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818

20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at

StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.