2FM travel to Cork this week

17 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Demi and Mikey on 2FM Drive are taking the show to Cork on March 20th. Demi is from Mallow and is thrilled to show off the place to Mikey, who is from Dublin.

You will know Demi Isaac Oviawe from The Young Offenders and Dancing With the Stars. Mikey O’Reilly was on High Road, Low Road a few weeks ago.

They will be taking over Crane Lane Theatre for a very special show. There will be live music featuring Shane Codd, Kabin Crew and F3mIi. “We have great prizes to be won on the day and a chance to win €5000 in our famous Double or Bluffin quiz.”

Free beer on arrival. Starts at 3pm and ends at 6pm.

It’s an over 18s event and spaces are limited.

Contact email2fm@rte.ie before Wednesday 18th March if you want to be there on the day and the team will respond.