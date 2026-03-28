EirGrid to commence further survey campaign for offshore wind across the south coast 

28 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the Ireland’s electricity grid, will commence marine and coastal surveys as part of its Powering Up Offshore – South Coast programme along the south coast, beginning this April.

This marks the next phase of site investigation works and follows the successful completion of an initial phase of surveys carried out in 2025.

Powering Up Offshore – South Coast is EirGrid’s programme to build the new transmission grid infrastructure necessary to bring power generated offshore into our national grid. Tonn Nua is the name of the first Area being connected. Once delivered, this will help deliver approximately 900 megawatts of additional electricity, enough to power almost one million homes.

The upcoming geophysical, geotechnical and environmental surveys will gather detailed data on seabed conditions, marine ecology and other environmental factors. This information, in addition to the data already gathered in the initial survey campaign, will play a critical role in informing project design and will guide how EirGrid progress the project in a way that is considerate of the local marine ecosystem and communities.

The surveys will be conducted by Fugro, who were awarded the marine survey contract under EirGrid’s Offshore Marine Survey Framework.

EirGrid has been engaging with the relevant stakeholders to provide advanced notice of the works with measures in place to minimise disruption to marine users and the environment.

In parallel with start of the survey campaign, as part of its continued community engagement programme, EirGrid will host a series of public information events in its dedicated mobile information unit across Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

These information events will provide local communities, stakeholders and interested parties with the latest updates on the proposed project, including project timelines, survey activities, community forums and opportunities for feedback. Online webinars will also be held for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Information session dates and locations:

Cork

Churchtown South, Cork. Churchtown South Community Hall (P25AX24) Wed 8th April 10:00am – 1:00pm Aghada, Cork. Aghada Community Centre (P25C576) Wed 8th April 2:00pm – 5pm Garryvoe, Cork. Garryvoe Beach Car Park Thurs 9th April 10:00am – 5:00pm

Waterford

Tramore Waterford. Promenade Tramore Tues 14th April 10:00am – 1:00pm Bunmahon Waterford. Bunmahon Beach Car Park Tues 14th April 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Wexford

Fethard Wexford. R734 (Main Street) Wed15th April 10:00am – 1:00pm Carrick On Bannow, Wexford, Carrick on Bannow Community Hall Wed 15th April 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Online webinars:

Zoom webinar Thurs 23rd April 7:00-8:30pm

Speaking in advance of the mobile information unit events EirGrid’s Head of Public Engagement Sinéad Dooley said: “We believe the Powering Up Offshore -South Coast project represents a tremendous opportunity for Ireland, in meeting climate targets, securing our electricity supply and creating lasting economic benefits for local communities. We invite everyone to come along, meet our team, ask questions about the infrastructure works that will take place off the south coast, and about EirGrid’s role in connecting clean renewable energy to the national grid. It is imperative that we hear from local communities, so our projects are reflective of the needs and priorities of people in the local area.”

Dooley also adds, “While there will be further opportunities to engage on this programme later this year, we would encourage people to attend these public information events so they can meet the team and ask any questions they may have at this stage.”

As part of Ireland’s ambition to achieve our climate target of producing 80% of electricity from clean, renewable sources as outlined in the Government’s Climate Action Plan. EirGrid has been tasked by Government to deliver a plan-led approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid.

For more information about Powering Up Offshore – South Coast visit www.eirgrid.ie/offshore