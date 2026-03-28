Bishopstown lotto winner

28 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A EuroMillions player in Co. Cork has had a Friday night to remember as they matched 5 numbers in the EuroMillions draw to win €27,551. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, Friday 27th March, at Spar, Firegrove Service Station, Bishopstown, Co. Cork.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for Friday’s 27th March draw were: 04, 10, 43, 44, 48 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.

The National Lottery is urging players in Co. Cork to carefully check their tickets, as an incredible prize from last night’s EuroMillions draw is yet to be claimed.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said:

“What a Friday night it has been for one EuroMillions player in Cork! The Cork player took home the biggest prize of the night when they scooped a prize of €27,551 after matching 5 numbers in the EuroMillions draw. In total, over 49,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the Euromillions and EuroMillions Plus draws. The Cork winner should now make contact with our Prize Claims team who will make arrangements for them to visit National Lottery Headquarters and collect their prize.”

Players dreaming of being the next big winner are reminded that tonight’s Lotto jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €4.8 million. Tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 39 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.