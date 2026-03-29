Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Named Overall Winner at 69th CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards

29 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

More than 350 people from Cork City’s business community came together last night (Saturday 28 March) at the 69th Cork Business Association (CBA) Cork Business of the Year Awards, sponsored by PTSB, to honour the city’s most outstanding enterprises, with the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival taking home the top honour as the overall winner.

Held at Vienna Woods Hotel, the glittering black tie event celebrated innovation, community spirit, and excellence across Cork City’s business landscape. The evening was hosted by Marty Morrissey with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and European Commissioner Michael McGrath delivering the keynote address.

CBA President Dave O’Brien praised this year’s winners for their ambition and resilience. “The ambition and energy within Cork’s business community is extraordinary. These awards celebrate not just success, but the passion and resilience that drive it. The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival embodies everything that makes Cork unique – creativity, collaboration, and a global outlook. Well done to all the winners .”

The judges said the overall winner Guinness Cork Jazz Festival was chosen because it is a cornerstone of Cork’s cultural identity and has incredible scale and impact. Drawing more than 100,000 visitors annually and contributing over €45 million to the local economy, it transforms Cork into an international stage each October. Originating at the Metropole Hotel, the festival has become one of Europe’s premier music events and gives the whole city a jazz uplift, filling venues, streets, shops and more with jazz, energy, and business vibrancy.

Speaking at the event, Micheál Martin said. “Congratulations to all those nominated and to the winners. This is a testament to the vibrancy and strength of Cork’s business community. The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival’s recognition as overall winner further cements Cork’s reputation as a leading festival city. While we are proud to host many outstanding festivals, the Jazz Festival has consistently led the way, particularly at times when it was needed most.”

The individual category winners on the night were:

Best VFI Pub – The Welcome Inn

One of Cork’s oldest pubs, The Welcome Inn blends tradition and charm, offering authentic hospitality, live music, and the warm atmosphere that defines the city’s pub culture.

Best Cork Hotel – Vienna Woods Hotel

Vienna Woods is an 18th-century building that offers four-star comfort. Its service and consistent excellence make it one of Cork’s most admired hotels.

Best Services Business – AbilityWise

A trailblazer in disability, equality, and inclusion training, AbilityWise empowers workplaces through lived-experience learning and meaningful, measurable change.

Best Festival or Event – Open Streets by Cork City Council

Reimagining roads as shared spaces for people, culture, and sustainability, Open Streets brings life, colour, and community to Cork City and drives footfall to businesses.

Best in Tourism, Culture & Arts – The Everyman

The Everyman, a jewel of Victorian architecture, continues to be a beating heart of Cork’s arts scene, drawing over 80,000 visitors a year with world-class productions.

Best Retail Business – Pinocchios

A beloved Cork toy store for more than four decades, Pinocchios delights generations with timeless toys, expert advice, and enchanting window displays.

Best Café – Dukes Café

Marking 20 years in business, Dukes Café remains a Cork favourite, renowned for its expertly crafted coffee, welcoming vibe, and deep community ties.

Best Restaurant – Cornstore Cork

A leader in the city’s dining scene, Cornstore Cork combines modern Irish cuisine, top-quality local produce, and polished service in a refined atmosphere.

Best Family Business – St Luke’s Wine Tavern

Run by two generations, St Luke’s Wine Tavern offers authentic Spanish-inspired dining and genuine Cork hospitality rooted in family and community.

Best New Business – Paynt

This Cork-founded fintech innovator transforms how SMEs handle cashless payments, standing out for its creativity, speed, and global reach.

Sustainable Business Innovation – Orla McAndrew Food

Orla McAndrew Food is redefining catering with zero-waste principles, seasonal produce, and a beautiful commitment to sustainability and local sourcing.

Best Content Creator – Marina Market

Through dynamic storytelling and engaging visual content, Marina Market showcases Cork’s food, culture, and spirit, driving visitors online and on site.

The night also paid tribute to Lawrence Owens, a former chairman, board member, chief executive and President of CBA, acknowledged for his decades of leadership, dedication, and service to the organisation, and to Cork City.

The awards were judged by a panel of independent judges and by public vote.

For more on the winners see corkbusiness.ie