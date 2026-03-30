Shandon renovations completed

30 March 2026, Monday

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie



Cork City Council celebrates completion of landmark Shandon restoration as church’s original 300-year-old doors are installed

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, rang the bells of the city’s famous St Anne’s Church at Shandon Friday to mark the formal completion of a major Cork City Council-led triple-track restoration project.

The Lord Mayor visited the landmark church, just days after its restored original 300-year-old front doors were rehung, to celebrate with the Church of Ireland community the completion of the three large restoration projects which were all delivered at the same time.

“Thanks to Cork City Council, generous state funding, the Select Vestry of St Anne’s and a team of highly skilled and dedicated craftspeople, the renewed St Anne’s is ready to face the future with confidence,” the Lord Mayor said.

“We recognise that further restoration work will be needed to safeguard this cherished building for generations to come.

“Heritage buildings of this age and of this significance require ongoing care, and we know that its journey of renewal must continue.

“However, the successful delivery of these three major restoration projects, which were completed alongside each other, stands as a powerful demonstration of our commitment to this wonderful building and its future.”

Cork City Council assisted with three restoration projects at St Anne’s which involved major works to its clock faces and clock mechanism, to its bells supports, and to its original 300-year-old front doors.

The clock was installed in 1847 by Cork Corporation making it the oldest four-faced clock in the British Isles before the construction of Big Ben in London.

It became known locally as ‘the four-faced liar’ because the four clock faces did not historically show exactly the same time.

However, the condition of the clock faces, the clock mechanism, and the bell supports, had deteriorated over the years, and they were all in need of major restoration.

The entire project was carefully considered and coordinated, and included specialist advice and input from a horologist, structural engineers, conservation architects and specialist conservation joiners and stone repair contractors, all of whom are based in Cork.

Following extensive preparatory work, Cork City Council received €250,000 in funding in 2025 from the Department of Heritage, Local Government and Housing (DHLGH) under the Historic Structures fund, and supplemented this with an additional €340,000 to fund the restoration to the clock faces and clock mechanism.

Scaffolding had to be carefully designed for the church tower to allow access to the four clock faces and for localised external repair to the stonework. The scaffolding was installed last summer and removed last month, revealing the restored clocks and cleaned stonework.

The clock is now working and all four clock faces have been restored, to include the repainting and gilding of the clock numerals, and the reintroduction of the minute markers – an element which has been missing since the 1960s.

Shandon’s famous quirk – the four faces of the clock showing slightly different times – has been maintained, with the four faces only showing the same time on the hour.

Cork City Council took the opportunity while the scaffolding was in place to clean the tower stonework, using a specialised hot steam system. The work included the removal of vegetation and staining. This additional work was part-funded by the local authority to complement the restored clock faces.

Meanwhile, the Select Vestry of St Anne’s applied to the Community Monuments Fund (CMF), which is funded by the DHLGH and administered by the City Council’s City Archaeologist, and secured €130,000 to help fund repairs to the church’s decayed timber bell support beams. The church contributed an additional almost €85,000 to the project, as the first phase of a larger project, with phase 2 set to focus on the tower louvres to reduce water ingress into this part of the tower.

The church also successfully applied in 2025 for around €36,000 from the DHLGH through the Built Heritage Investment Fund for the restoration of St Anne’s original 300-year-old front doors, which had been covered at some stage by panelling. This grant is administered by the City Council’s Conservation Officers.

This project included the reinstatement of missing timber panels, and the conservation and restoration of the iron strap hinges, using iron recovered from Morrison’s Island quays fenders. The work cost around €46,000, with the church covering the balance. The restored original doors were rehung at the church this week.

The Lord Mayor climbed to the top of the church tower on Friday to ring the famous Shandon bells to mark the completion of the works.

“Shandon is one of Cork’s most beloved landmarks,” the Lord Mayor said.

“It is part of the cultural and social fabric of the city, it is woven into the story of us, it is a symbol of the city, it is part of us. This restoration reminds us of the significance of Shandon to us all.”

The Lord Mayor also hailed the expert craftspeople who were involved in all three projects.

“Their dedication has secured the future of his landmark building,” the Lord Mayor said.

“They worked with extraordinary skill and care, respecting centuries-old techniques while applying modern craftsmanship of the highest standard. They have helped safeguard part of Cork’s soul. Their work allows future generations to admire and enjoy Shandon as so many have before them.”

The Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, said the restoration of the iconic Shandon is a powerful reminder of Cork City Council’s commitment to protecting and celebrating our heritage.

“And this historic area will see more soon. The City Council is working to advance the restoration and regeneration of the historic Butter Market and Weighmaster’s House as Shandon Exchange – a landmark enterprise and community hub – thanks to €7m in funding awarded to the City Council under THRIVE-Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme,” the Chief Executive said.

“Shandon Exchange will act as a catalyst for innovation, partnership and community development and will help transform what is already a wonderful part of the city.”

City Architect, Cathal O’Boyle said: “The City Architects were delighted to be involved in the renewal of the St Anne’s clock and tower as part of our ongoing work to revitalise the heart of Shandon.

“Our ongoing work in the Butter Exchange will support this work to delivering the first phase of the Integrated Urban Strategy for Shandon.

“St Anne’s, Shandon will continue to be a symbol of the city shining out across the city and the community.”

Jessie Castle, an executive Architectural Conservation Officer with Cork City Council, said: “The completed conservation works at St Anne’s are a testament to what can be successfully achieved through multi-disciplinary collaboration, and are a credit to the craftmanship of the Cork-based specialist contractors and professionals who dedicated many months to achieving this wonderful outcome.

“This project is one of several focusing on the landmark historic buildings in Shandon, and follows the completion of a new roof for the Firkin Crane and the successful THRIVE funding bid for the restoration and reimagination of the Butter Market complex.”

Rev. Meghan Farr, Priest in Charge at St Anne’s Shandon, said the restoration works have addressed some of the most pressing concerns facing the historic building.

“The Select Vestry and parishioners are incredibly grateful for all the work that has been done so far, for the grants we received towards the work to the doors, to the bells and support beams, and especially to Cork City Council for facilitating the work to the clock, as well as providing us a grant for the cleaning of the outside of the tower,” Rev Farr said.

“We recognise the role we have in conserving and preserving this iconic heritage building in Cork. We know what it means not only to our parishioners but everyone who calls and has called Cork home.

“We are blessed to have income from tourism which helps with costs but does not cover everything. We will continue to fundraise and apply for grants but we are grateful for the help of the community. We want Shandon to keep going strong for another 300 years.”

The Lord Mayor also paid tribute to Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, who retires in a few weeks after a remarkable and record 27 years as bishop in the diocese.

“Bishop Colton has always cared deeply about this church, the special role it plays in the city, and the special place it has in the hearts of Corkonians everywhere. I hope he is pleased with the work, and we all wish him well in his retirement in a few weeks,” the Lord Mayor said.

More information

A key feature of this triple restoration project at St Anne’s Shandon was the involvement of Cork-based craft experts.

The clock restoration team was led by Keith Starr, of Hearthstone Building and Restoration, Glanmire, and assisted by Conservation Architect – James Bourke, James Bourke Architects, Castlemartyr, and involved horologist Philip Stokes (Stokes Clocks, McCurtain St, gold leaf work was completed by Sally Stokes, of Stokes Clocks, ironmongery by Leeside Forge, Monahan Road. The project manager was the Architects Department of Cork City Council, with grant administration and supervision by the City Council’s Conservation Officer.

The tower stonework cleaning team was also led by Keith Starr, and involved Conservation Architect James Bourke.

The church doors restoration team was also led by Keith Starr and involved Conservation Architect James Bourke, with ironmongery by Leeside Forge, and grant administration and supervision by Cork City Council’s Conservation Officer.

The timber bells support project was led by Keith Starr, and involved Conservation Architect James Bourke, as well as Consulting Engineer John Kelly, of the David Kelly Partnership, Youghal, timber specialist, Peter Barrett, of PJ Barrett & Co, Cork, with grant administration and supervision by Cork City Council’s City Archaeologist.

St Anne’s Church, dating to 1722, is a monument of huge archaeological, architectural, historical, social and cultural significance and is widely used as the symbol of Cork City, particularly the tower, clock and salmon weathervane (known as the ‘goldie fish’).

Perched high above the city on the northside of Cork the tower of the church is a landmark with the four-faced clock providing the time for the population living and working on all sides of the tower.