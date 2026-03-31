Free paint for Cork community groups, sports clubs, and schools

31 March 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Community Paint Grant Scheme 2026 Launched

Up to 25 litres of high‑quality recycled paint available to local groups at no cost

Cork County Council and Cork City Council have opened applications for the 2026 Relove Paint Community Paint Grant Scheme, which provides community groups, sports clubs and schools with up to 25 litres of recycled, high‑quality paint at no cost. The scheme, now in its fifth year, supported 166 groups last year, supplying more than 2,700 litres of upcycled paint across communities countywide.

The initiative plays an important role in advancing the circular economy by transforming unused or unwanted paint into a valuable community resource. Participation has increased year on year, reflecting strong support from community organisations committed to sustainability and improvement works.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the opening of this year’s scheme, stating, “Cork County Council was delighted that, last year, 166 groups, including Tidy Towns organisations, community associations, sports clubs, and schools across the county, received over 2,700 litres of high‑quality, upcycled paint. The willingness of these groups to champion the initiative and share their positive experiences has played an important role in raising awareness and strengthening public confidence in the use of upcycled paint.”

The scheme not only supports environmental sustainability but also provides a cost-effective way for organisations to carry out improvement works. Groups can apply for up to 25 litres at no cost and may purchase additional quantities at €15 per 5‑litre bucket. The paint provided is predominantly internal water‑based paint, with limited quantities of external paint also available.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 10th April 2026, and applicants are asked to have a specific project or area ready to paint.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, also endorsed the programme, noting, “The Relove Paint Community Paint Grant Scheme is an opportunity to enhance circular economy initiatives within the city while allowing a cost‑effective, high‑quality paint product to be accessed by local communities. The feedback from last year’s recipients was overwhelmingly positive, with many reporting the high quality of the paint which helped revitalise community buildings, sports clubs, and schools.”

Relove Paint is delivered through a partnership between Cork County Council, Cork City Council, and three local social enterprises: Cycle Sense, IRD Duhallow Furniture Revamp, and Northside Community Enterprises. These enterprises collect unused paint from Cork civic amenity sites, remix and recolour it, and redistribute it as an affordable, high‑quality product.

To date, more than 50 tonnes of paint have been diverted from incineration and reused locally. Members of the public are encouraged to bring leftover paint to their nearest recycling centre. Relove Paint can also be purchased directly from Cycle Sense in Skibbereen, IRD Duhallow in Newmarket, and NCE’s Paul Street Hub in Cork City.

Nationally, nine paint‑reuse social enterprises are now operating across Ireland, supported by 11 Local Authorities and 27 civic amenity sites. Collectively, they have diverted over 100 tonnes of paint from incineration to reuse.

For more information on Relove Paint and to apply for the Community Paint Grant Scheme, visit www.relovepaint.ie