Gardai arrest tractor driver near Whitegate Oil Refinery Blockade

13 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Arrest: Dangerous Driving Incident, Whitegate, Co. Cork, Saturday 11th April 2026

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday 11th April 2026 Gardaí observed a tractor and slurry tank combination approaching a cordon checkpoint on the approach to Whitegate, Co. Cork.

The vehicle failed to stop at the checkpoint when directed by members of An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí then pursued the tractor combination, activating emergency blue lights and sirens indicating the vehicle to stop and warning other road users.

The tractor began driving erratically, swerving into the opposite direction in an effort to get away from Gardaí and endangering other road users.

The vehicle was stopped by uniform and plainclothes Gardaí in marked and unmarked patrol cars.

The driver, a male in his 20s was arrested.

The male has been charged with a number of serious road traffic offences and is due to appear at Midleton District Court on Thursday morning, 16th April 2026.