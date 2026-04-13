Employers asked to help Cork Charity with ‘Job Shadow Day’

13 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Initiative is organised by Horizons’ Ability@Work and runs throughout April 2026

Employers across Cork city and county are invited to participate in this year’s Job Shadow Day, which offers a one-day work experience opportunity to job seekers with disabilities.

The programme is run by Horizons’ Ability@Work and last year 70 people supported by Horizons (formerly Cope Foundation) took part in the initiative resulting in twelve paid job offers.

Marian Hennessy, Manager, Ability@Work said: “We are raising awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities face trying to find employment. You may not realise it, but the small decisions you make as a company can have such enormous, life-changing, positive outcomes for a person’s life chances and future prosperity. Job Shadow Day is a wonderful opportunity to see the abilities and skills our young job seekers can offer.”

CEO of Horizons, Lorraine Egan added: “The Job Shadow Day is a wonderful opportunity for the people supported by Horizons to experience life in the workplace and for employers to experience the skills people we support bring, not only to the role, but to the culture and atmosphere in the workplace. We have seen and heard how the people we support contribute so much more than is ever anticipated by employers.

Employers comment on the positivity, joy and culture enhancement experienced, which in turn, supports team building and morale. We are so grateful to the businesses that take part in the initiative and I encourage employers across Cork to consider getting involved in 2026.”