West Cork Literary Festival Announces 2026 Programme

17 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

10–17 July 2026

Bantry, West Cork

Featuring Sara Baume, Jung Chang, Paddy Donnelly, Elaine Feeney, Anton Hur, Charlie Mackesy, Charlotte McConaghy, Miriam O’Callaghan, Louise O’Neill, Katriona O’Sullivan, Ian Rankin, Jessica Traynor, Djamel White, Nussaibah Younis + many more

www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFProgramme

The West Cork Literary Festival is delighted to unveil its 2026 programme – an exciting, inspiring, and truly jam‑packed 8-day celebration of literature set to take place in Bantry from 10 – 17 July 2026.

As the brighter days arrive, so too does one of Ireland’s richest literary line‑ups. After months of preparations behind the scenes, the Festival team is thrilled to share a programme filled with internationally acclaimed authors, outstanding Irish voices, emerging writers, and a wide range of events designed for readers and writers alike.

This year’s Festival will feature 3‑day writing workshops, masterclasses, readings, in‑conversation events, and an even stronger focus on translated literature, showcasing work translated from Dutch, Flemish, French, German, Irish, Korean, and Swedish. Attendees can also enjoy unique experiences such as a Pop Up Gaeltacht, the beloved annual trip to Whiddy Island, yoga on the lawn of Bantry House, and a refreshing sea swim for anyone seeking a moment of calm during the week.

The 2026 line‑up includes an extraordinary roster of writers across genres – novelists, short‑story writers, poets, essayists, illustrators, historians, memoirists, and more. Among the distinguished authors joining the Festival this summer are Sara Baume, Jung Chang, Jonathan Coe, Paddy Donnelly, Elaine Feeney, Karl Henry, Ashley Hickson‑Lovence, Anton Hur, Charlie Mackesy, Charlotte McConaghy, Dearbhla Mescal, Annemarie Ní Churreáin, Laureate for Irish Fiction Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, Miriam O’Callaghan, Louise O’Neill, Katriona O’Sullivan, Ian Rankin, Jessica Traynor, Sarah Webb, Djamel White, Nussaibah Younis, and many others.

The Festival also remains deeply committed to nurturing a love of literature among young audiences. All events for children and young people are free of charge, offering families an opportunity to explore books, storytelling, and creativity together with writers such as Sarah Bowie, Paddy Donnelly & Sarah Webb.

Festival Director Eimear O’Herlihy says:

“Now that the days are getting longer – and hopefully brighter – it’s the perfect time to start thinking about your plans for the summer. We’ve been working away behind the scenes all year and are now so excited to share the incredible authors and events we have in store for you. We’ve a jam-packed schedule with everything from three-day writing workshops to masterclasses, readings by international and Irish authors with a good mix of Cork talent, an increased focus on translated literature, a Pop Up Gaeltacht, our annual trip to Whiddy Island, showcases of new and emerging writers plus yoga on the lawn of Bantry House and a sea swim for those who need a little time out. We’ve got novelists, short story writers, essayists, poets, illustrators, memorists, historians and so much more. Our events for children and young people are all free of charge and I hope that young people and families will take this opportunity to join the fun and discover a love of reading. We can’t wait to see you all in Bantry.”

Key Dates:

Festival Dates: 10–17 July 2026

Friends Priority Booking Opens: Tuesday 7 April

General Booking for Workshops Opens: Tuesday 7 April

General Booking for All Other Events Opens: Tuesday 14 April

Festival Friends play a vital role in supporting free children’s events, artist development, and outreach programmes that help keep the Festival accessible to all. Friends enjoy priority booking, reserved seating, invitations, discounted tickets, and more. Further details are available on the Festival website.

Explore the full programme: www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFProgramme