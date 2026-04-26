Amarenco donates €100,000 to Cork charieites

26 April 2026

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Eight community organisations will share €100,000 in funding

Irish renewable energy company Amarenco has awarded funding totalling almost €100,000 to five communities in Co Cork.

The successful community projects include upgrading a woodland walking trail in Carrigaline; solar panels for Whitechurch National School; defibrillators and other equipment for Ballyclough Community Association; gym equipment for Inniscarra GAA Club; and new goalposts for Scoil Mhuire Kanturk.

Amarenco was founded in Cork in 2013 to speed up the shift to clean energy. The company has five operational solar energy projects located in Inniscarra, Kanturk, Kilmoney, Mallow and Whitechurch. It has established community benefit funds for each of the sites which are administered by SECAD.

Declan Cullinane, Managing Director of Amarenco said, “We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. We want them to be among the greenest communities in Ireland, generating clean energy from the sun, but we also want to play our part in ensuring these communities continue to thrive and develop. The funds are designed to enhance social, economic and environmental well-being by supporting local groups, recreational facilities and sustainability projects.”

The total funding of €97,050 is being shared between Kanturk Community Astro Turf CLG, Scoil Mhuire Kanturk, Ballyclough Community Association, Inniscarra GAA Club, Inniscarra Pitch and Putt Club, Carrigaline Community Association, Whitechurch National School, and Whitechurch & Waterloo Community Association.

Community groups, not-for-profit organisations and charities are invited to apply annually to the funds for large or small-scale projects. Projects located nearest to the sites are prioritised or where a project has a direct benefit to the community closest to the sites. The fund values are proportional to the amount of the energy produced at each site.

The successful projects are

Kanturk Community Astro Turf – €14,250 for bollard lighting around the astroturf pitch

Scoil Mhuire Kanturk – € 5,221.30 for new modern goalposts

Ballyclough Community Association – € 16,520.75 for defibrillators, electrical equipment, planters, and mink boxes to capture the invasive species

Inniscarra GAA Club – € 4,552.44 to upgrade gym equipment

Inniscarra Pitch and Putt Club – €8,000 for course drainage

Carrigaline Community Association – € 24,253.07 to upgrade Waterpark walking trail, upgraded toilets in the community complex and lighting for the musical and theatre group.

Whitechurch National School – € 10,253.00 for solar panels

Whitechurch & Waterloo Community Association – €13,165.82 towards costs of heating controls, lighting and a contribution to fire doors