Kearys Motor Group open ‘BYD Bandon’

25 April 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Dealership is located on the Clonakilty side of Bandon at Clonakilty Road, Roundhill Townland, Bandon, Cork, P72 DP26

Kearys Motor Group’s representation of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand, BYD continues to strengthen in County Cork with the announcement by Motor Distributors Limited (MDL) that the renowned motor retailer’s new Bandon outlet has been appointed to its national main dealer network.

Trading as BYD Bandon, Kearys has now opened a new state-of-the-art showroom at their prominent location at Roundhill, Clonakilty Road, on the western approach to the town.

Their appointment – joining with BYD Cork Central, and BYD Eastgate, in Little Island – increases to three the number of Kearys BYD outlets now in Cork, which, along with their BYD dealership in Dublin, are all said to be performing well.

Commenting on the announcement, Vicky Reilly, BYD Ireland National Sales Manager said: “Knowing their enviable reputation and experience in all motoring matters, we are delighted Kearys have further expanded their BYD footprint in County Cork, bringing representation for the brand into new territory, west of the city”.

Established 45 years ago by Bill Keary in Cork, Kearys has grown to become one of Ireland’s largest family-owned motor groups, employing some 500 people across 17 dealerships in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway. Kearys also maintains a strong presence in Cork’s sporting world through their programme of partnerships that include Cork Camogie and Cork GAA, at multiple levels, and Munster Rugby.

Acknowledging their Bandon appointment, CEO of Kearys Motor Group, Brendan Keary, said: “With the pace at which the popularity of this brand is growing, this is an ideal time for us to increase our representation of BYD, and we look forward to introducing our customers in West Cork to their rapidly expanding and attractive range of vehicles, all of which will soon be arriving to our showrooms on Clonakilty road.”

For more information visit: www.bydauto.ie