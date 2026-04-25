Death of former County Cork Mayor

25 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is deeply saddened by the passing of Cllr Joe Carroll

A passionate and dedicated advocate for West Cork, Cllr. Carroll served his community with distinction over many years. He was elected Mayor of the County of Cork in 2024, a role he undertook with great pride and commitment.

A member of Fianna Fáil, Cllr. Carroll was first elected to Cork County Council in June 2004, representing the Skibbereen–West Cork local electoral area. His career in public service began in 1999 when he was elected to Skibbereen Town Council, marking the beginning of a lifetime devoted to serving his community.

A native of Dunmanway, Cllr. Carroll lived in Skibbereen for most of his life with his wife Sheila and their family. Prior to his political career, he worked as a bus driver with CIE and later as a publican. He was deeply committed to improving quality of life in West Cork and worked tirelessly to support tourism, improve infrastructure, champion local businesses, and create opportunities for young people.

Cllr. Carroll represented Cork County Council on the Southern Regional Assembly from its establishment in 2014. He served as Cathaoirleach of the Assembly in 2019, playing a key role in the adoption of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region.

He also served as Chair of the Western Committee, the Housing SPC and was a member of the Corporate Policy Group and Tourism SPC.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Mary Linehan Foley said, “We feel profound sorrow at the loss of our wonderful colleague Cllr. Joe Carroll. He was a fixture of Cork County Council’s business for many years and a distinctive voice in the Chamber. He cared deeply about his community. Not only was he held in the highest regard by his fellow councillors, but the respect he earned from his constituents was clearly reflected at the polls.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, added, “Cllr. Carroll devoted a significant portion of his life to public service, serving the people of West Cork with dedication, integrity and care. His contribution has left a lasting legacy – politically, professionally and personally – on all who worked with him and on the communities he represented. He will be remembered with great fondness by his colleagues and by all staff. Cork County Council extends its sincere sympathies to his wife Sheila and family, his Elected Member colleagues and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.