Cork City wants to zone more land for housing

24 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has published a proposed variation to the Cork City Development Plan which seeks to increase the amount of land zoned for residential development, in order to secure the objectives of national guidelines issued last year.

Since the publication of the guidelines, Cork City Council undertook a robust capacity audit of existing zoned lands in the city and an assessment of ‘un-zoned’ lands that could contribute toward the sustainable, transport-oriented development of the city.

The result of this process is Proposed Variation (No. 3) of the Cork City Development Plan which seeks to zone 270 hectares (approximately 670 acres) of land for residential purposes up to 2030, when a new City Development Plan will be in place.

Submissions on the proposed variation can be made from any interested party up to the closing date of 5pm on May 13, 2026 via the City Council’s consultation portal or in writing.

Copies of the proposed variation and other relevant documents may be inspected from April 15 2026 to May 13 2026 inclusive:

➡ Online at: https://www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-city-development-plan/or at: http://consult.corkcity.ie

➡ The Planning Counter, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork from 10am to 4pm, Monday – Friday.

➡ City Library (and branch libraries on request)