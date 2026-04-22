Irish Retired Greyhound Trust Announces First-Ever Ambassador Programme Partnership with 1xBet

22 April 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) is proud to announce a new partnership with 1xBet, marking the launch of its first-ever dedicated Ambassador Programme and an important step forward in supporting volunteers and promoting greyhounds as wonderful family pets.

1xBet Ireland is a licensed bookmaker operating in the market and actively supporting a range of sports initiatives. The company has a strong focus on local sporting culture, including greyhound and horse racing, through partnerships with organisations such as GRI, The Curragh and Punchestown Racecourse, among others. Through this partnership, 1xBet aims to contribute to a meaningful local project by supporting the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust and its work.

The new IRGT Ambassador Programme will build on the incredible work already carried out by volunteers across the country, who generously give their time to host “Meet & Greet” opportunities at greyhound stadia nationwide. These interactions allow the public to meet retired greyhounds up close and learn more about their calm, gentle nature and suitability as family pets.

With the support of 1xBet, the programme will now be expanded and formalised, creating a strong and visible network of IRGT Ambassadors and their greyhounds. Volunteers will continue to play a key role in engaging racegoers, participating in events, and sharing positive messages about greyhound rehoming.

The partnership will also introduce a new Ambassador identity, including co-branded uniforms for both volunteers and their dogs, as well as enhanced opportunities to showcase the IRGT’s work at major racing events throughout 2026.

Speaking about the partnership, Orlaith Farrelly, Operations Manager at IRGT, said:

“We are delighted to launch this new Ambassador Programme in partnership with 1xBet. Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative allows us to better support them while also growing our reach. Every conversation at a Meet & Greet helps to change perceptions and show just how calm, affectionate and adaptable greyhounds are as pets. With 1xBet’s support, we can bring that message to more people than ever before.”

A 1xBet Ireland representative commented:

“This is a meaningful partnership for us. Greyhound racing is an important part of Irish sporting culture, and the work carried out by IRGT goes far beyond the track. We are proud to support an organisation that helps retired greyhounds find safe, caring homes and promotes their welfare across the country.”

Greyhounds rehomed by IRGT are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and carefully prepared for life in their new homes. The organisation continues to support adopters throughout the process, ensuring each dog makes a smooth transition from racing to family life.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both the IRGT and 1xBet Ireland, strengthening the Trust’s ability to promote greyhound welfare and rehoming, while highlighting 1xBet’s commitment to meaningful initiatives within the Irish community.

For more information on the IRGT Ambassador Programme or to get involved, please visit www.irgt.ie. You can also stay connected with 1xBet Ireland to follow more impactful partnerships and stories that bring sport and community together.

18+. T&Cs apply. Gamble responsibly