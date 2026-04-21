21 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Mercy Foundation funds therapeutic seats to boost patient recovery at ‘The Mercy’

The Mercy University Hospital’s Occupational Therapy (OT) department has welcomed the addition of six high-support therapeutic seats, part funded by The Mercy Foundation, that will enhance patient care and recovery.

For patients who are frail or recovering from serious illness, standard armchairs often do not meet their complex needs and provide the support they need. The new therapeutic seats are fully adjustable, including seat width, depth, backrests, footrests, tilt-in-space functionality, and pressure relief components, allowing OTs to tailor seating to each patient’s needs. This personalised support can reduce fatigue, improve comfort, and help patients engage in everyday activities such as eating, drinking, communicating, and taking part in therapy.

“Access to the right seating can have a direct impact on a patient’s recovery,” explained Ruth Swanton, Senior OT for Critical Care and Acute Surgery at Mercy University Hospital. “Patients in the Emergency Department (ED) who are waiting to be admitted, for instance, can be safe and comfortable while they wait.”

Two of the new seats are already in use in the ED, with two more on the general medical and surgical wards. The remaining two are located in the St. Francis Transitional Care Unit, supporting patients who are medically stable but need extra assistance before returning home. These seats are already benefiting patients transitioning from ICU after critical illness, those who struggle to rest in bed due to shortness of breath, and older patients who have become frail.

Designed to work with existing equipment, including transfer aids and hoists, the seats also enhance safety and efficiency for both patients and staff.

“We are extremely grateful to the Foundation, as these seats have been an excellent addition to our resources for patients. The variety of seating options now available allows us to better meet our patients’ needs,” said Ruth Swanton. “From improved posture and pressure management to greater comfort and participation in daily activities, these seats make a tangible difference in patients’ quality of life.”

Speaking on behalf of The Mercy Foundation, Rachel Stevenson, CEO added “We are committed to funding projects that directly benefit patients and the staff who care for them. These therapeutic seats are a perfect example of how our donors’ kindness translates into better care and recovery for patients.”

For more information on this, and other projects funded by the Mercy Hospital Foundation, visit www.mercyfoundation.ie.