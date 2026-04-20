Cork Stroke Support launch annual golf classic

20 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Registration is now open for Stroke For Stroke which takes place in August

Cork Stroke Support (CSS) is inviting people to tee off this summer for the charity’s annual golf classic. Stroke For Stroke was first established in 2018 to help raise funds and awareness for the organisation, which supports more than 200 stroke survivors across Munster.

The CSS was set up by a group of volunteers in 2010 and now provides a five-day service at the centre in Blackrock. The centre’s offering has grown to include services such as a physiotherapy and nurse-led stroke day programme, counselling, information sessions, gym sessions, exercise classes, art and music classes, and members’ outings. A dedicated rehabilitation gym provides physiotherapy-led exercises and is the only gym dedicated to stroke survivors in Munster.

The Cronin family was introduced to the group after their father, Sean, suffered a stroke in 2017. Cronin brothers Dan, John, Richard and Paul ran a successful Golf Classic in 2018 to raise funds for the charity after their father passed away. To date, the Stroke For Stroke Golf Classic has raised €60,000 for Cork Stroke Support.

Dan and John Cronin joined the Cork Stroke Support committee and Dan is now the Chairman. He said: “Our family experienced the incredible support provided by CSS when our father suffered a stroke in 2017 and my brothers and I wanted to give something back by setting up the Golf Classic. John and I now work with a small group of dedicated volunteers and we are proud to say that the organisation has grown and is now supporting more than 200 people and their families. Fundraising is vital to maintain these supports and services and I would encourage anyone with an interest in golf to join us at Mahon Golf Club for the 2026 Stroke For Stroke Golf Classic.”

The Stroke For Stroke Golf Classic takes place on August 28th and 29th with tee times available from 12.00pm – 3.00pm on Friday and 11.35am – 3.00pm on Saturday. The format is a three-ball scramble and the cost per team of three is €120.00. Tee times can be booked through the Cork Stroke Support office in Blackrock.

The event is sponsored by The Carbon Group. Tee boxes can be sponsored for €50.