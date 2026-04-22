The Future of Casino Gaming in Ireland: Predictions for the Next 5 Years 

22 April 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Ireland is experiencing expansion in the casino business. Online gaming is becoming more popular. A large part of the market is now comprised of online casinos. The government introduced the Gambling Regulation Act 2024. It established the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland. This organization will be in charge of this industry. In the coming years, these developments will affect casino gaming in Ireland.

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Trends in Casino Industry Growth and Revenue

In 2025, the overall gambling revenue in Ireland had increased to €2.57 billion, out of which online casinos contributed to about 55% of the total. Online gaming has become an important component of the market as more players transition from land-based casinos to online. The change is motivated by the ease of playing mobile games and the number of games one can play.

The market is expected to keep growing, reaching €2.8 billion by 2029. This growth will be further fueled by online gaming, and more operators will be joining the market. An example that has been the most popular is PlayOJO, which has clear terms and no-wagering bonuses. With players favoring casinos that have fewer limitations, those that provide simple play will only emerge even more successful in the years to come.

Changes in Regulation and Licensing

The Gambling Regulation Act 2024 in Ireland has led to significant changes in the gambling sector. The new law established the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI), which regulates all gambling activities. Here’s what the changes include:

GRAI as the Regulator: Gambling Regulatory Authority now regulates all gambling operators by licensing and supervising them.

Licensing Requirements: To provide gambling services to Irish players, all operators need to be licensed by the GRAI.

Better Protection of the Players: The legislation contains provisions concerning advertising and the self-exclusion register of players.

Punishments against Non-Compliance: Those who violate the rules by the operators may be fined or have their licences suspended.

Casino Gaming Technology Trends

Mobile gaming has become a major way of accessing casinos and has now over 60 % of the total online gambling income in Ireland. Games with a live dealer are gaining popularity and provide a more interactive experience. AI is helping casinos in their recommendations and promotions with regard to the behavior of individual players. CRM systems are also enhancing the ability of operators to monitor the activity of players and provide more relevant rewards.

The casino industry will be influenced by a number of trends:

Mobile gaming will enable players to access casinos.

Virtual Reality (VR) can provide an alternative layer of interaction.

Quick payments will enhance deposit and withdrawal.

AI will also make the player experience more personalized.

These trends suggest that casinos will be focused on simplifying the gaming experience, and it will be more engaging and customized. Online gaming will probably continue to flourish as gaming casinos will have more exciting features due to technological advancements.

Demographics and Behaviour of the Players

Mobile play and evolving habits were major contributors to online gambling revenue in 2025 as digital channels attract the attention of various age groups. Studies also indicate that approximately 38 % of adults have gambled online within the last month, highlighting the prevalence of digital usage among gambling players.

Most gamblers have accounts on multiple providers, with approximately 40 % of all online gamblers having over one account with various casinos. The number of male players in the online game is slightly higher than that of women, and the age of adults (35-49) appears to be the most active one. The online platform will probably expand the amount of money spent and players in the future as access and content options expand.

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Challenges in the Irish Casino Market

The Irish casino market is rising, although the operators have challenges. The new Gambling Regulation Act 2024 forces all operators to get a licence from the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland. This may not be cheap, particularly to the smaller operators. Failure to comply might result in the imposition of fines or loss of the licence.

The other problem is the perception of casinos by the community. With the increasing popularity of gambling, responsible gaming concerns increase. The operators should make sure that they have excellent controls, such as self-exclusion and spending restrictions, to safeguard the players. Striking a balance between advertisement and responsible gambling will become significant as the industry evolves.

Irish Casino Market Forecast (2026-2031)

In the next five years, the Irish casino market will be moving more towards online gambling. The overall gambling revenues are predicted to increase slowly up to 2029, and online gambling will probably occupy a bigger part of the market. Online platforms will keep increasing as more people are able to access and have content.

The regulation will also be an important aspect. As the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 comes into full effect, more operators will need to be licensed by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland. Stricter compliance, advertising, and player protection policies would help to establish a higher degree of trust in licensed operators.

Technological innovations, including AI, mobile games, and quicker payments, will affect the way gamers engage with casinos. Individualised suggestions, easier deals, and other innovations, such as VR, can become more prevalent. The players will most probably insist on more straightforward safety and rules. By 2031, the market will probably be regulated more and dominated by online platforms.