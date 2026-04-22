Port of Cork Opens 2026 Cruise Ship Season

22 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company welcomed the official start of the 2026 cruise season this month, with the arrival of AIDAluna today, April 13th, on its maiden call to Cork harbour.

The first of 93 vessels and over 175,000 passengers scheduled to visit between April and November, the ship’s arrival marks another strong year for the Republic of Ireland’s busiest cruise port and highlights Cork’s continued appeal as a leading destination for cruise tourism internationally. Bantry Bay Harbour will also welcome 11 cruise liners this year, beginning on 26th April.

Cruise tourism continues to play an important role in the regional economy, generating an estimated €17 million annually through passenger and crew spending. Visitors spend an average of €81 per passenger and €29 per crew member during their time ashore, supporting a wide range of local businesses.

The start of the cruise season provides an important boost for Cork’s wider visitor economy, supporting jobs and activity across shops, restaurants, cultural sites and transport services. Passenger spending remains a valuable contributor to local businesses throughout the season.

AIDAluna, which carries more than 2,000 guests and over 600 crew, is one of six vessels making their maiden call to Cork this year. The 2026 schedule features a diverse mix of luxury, expedition and large scale ships from the United States, Canada, Germany and across Europe, bringing thousands of visitors to Cobh, Ringaskiddy and Cork City quays throughout the year.

Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Officer at the PoCC and Chair of Cruise Ireland, welcomed the start of the cruise season, saying: “The launch of the 2026 cruise season is an important moment for the Port of Cork. We are pleased to welcome a strong schedule of vessels again this year, and we continue to see the positive impact cruise tourism has on local businesses, suppliers and communities.

Doherty continued: “As the only Irish port with a dedicated cruise terminal, we are laser-focused at showcasing our facilities to cruise lines and the wider cruise sector to promote Cork as a must-visit destination for cruise go-ers. The success we have experienced so far is a testament to the collaborative network we have built up with partners and stakeholders both at home and abroad.”

Colin Morehead, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, added: “Cruise days bring a special atmosphere to Cobh, and the benefits are felt right across the town. From cafés and shops to local guides, musicians and artisan markets, each arrival supports jobs and creates opportunities. Visitors are eager to experience the best of Cork, from our food and culture to our scenery, and we look forward to welcoming them throughout what promises to be a vibrant and successful season.”

The Port of Cork recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Belfast Harbour across a range of initiatives, including cruise tourism. The MoU will see the two largest cruise ports on the island of Ireland collaborate on jointly marketing and improving cruise facilities to enhance the passenger experience and drive regional tourism spend, building on the success of their current collaboration through Cruise Ireland.

The full 2026 cruise schedule for the Port of Cork is available at: www.portofcork.ie/cruise-schedule

The Bantry Bay Harbour schedule is available at: www.bantrybayport.com/cruise_liner_schedule