TV personality opens Cork City Centre Interior Design Studio

23 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Bringing elegance to the Paul Street (Tesco) Shopping Centre

Interior designer Celene Collins, known for her appearance on RTÉ’s Room to Improve last year, officially opened her new studio in Cork city centre at an event with TV personality, columnist and builder Kieran McCarthy of KMC Homes and RTÉ’s Heat My Home.

The Cork-based designer is expanding her business with the relocation of her studio to The Fifth Quarter – the rebranded Paul Street Shopping Centre – a space she is also contributing to as part of its wider reimagining.

Collins said the choice of location was a natural fit. “I’m especially delighted to be based at The Fifth Quarter. It feels fitting to design from within a place that’s also evolving and finding new life in the city, a space I’m so proud to help reimagine with the owners.”

The launch event centred on practical advice for homeowners planning renovations or new builds, with Collins and McCarthy sharing insights on how design and construction can be more effectively aligned from the outset. McCarthy, known for his hands-on, client-focused approach to residential building, highlighted the importance of early collaboration between designers and builders to avoid costly changes later in a project.

Celene also unveiled her new signature scent on the night, extending her design practice and customised home textiles into a sensory brand experience.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Collins has developed a portfolio spanning private homes, boutique hotels, cafés, restaurants, workplaces and period properties. While she is best known for residential interiors, her commercial and hospitality work continues to grow and Collins said being based in the city centre is critical for this.

Her new studio offers a range of services, from two-hour consultations covering layouts, kitchens, colour schemes, lighting and furniture, supported by an online storyboard, through to fully managed, bespoke design packages. She also provides end-to-end project delivery, from concept development and 3D visualisation to completion, working closely with a trusted network of builders, tradespeople and specialists.

Speaking at the launch, Collins said the studio was designed to make the design process more accessible. “This studio was created as a welcoming, practical place for people to explore ideas and feel confident about their design decisions. Whether that’s a homeowner planning a renovation, or a business considering how their space supports their brand and customers, I wanted it to feel accessible and creative.”

She added that working alongside a team of professionals strengthens outcomes for clients. “Collaborating with experts like Kieran, who bring strong on-the-ground building experience, helps ensure spaces are not only beautiful but work in practice from day one.”

Kieran McCarthy said bringing both disciplines together early in a project can make a significant difference for homeowners. “When design and construction are aligned from the start, it leads to better decisions, fewer surprises and ultimately better homes.”

For more information, visit celenecollins.com or follow Celene Collins on Instagram and LinkedIn. Her studio is now open at The Fifth Quarter on Paul Street in Cork.