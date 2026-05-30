Carrigaline News

30 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Maritime Festival

The Carrigaline International Maritime and Folk festival from 26th to 28th June is gathering momentum with over 70 performers from 7 countries who will play in the hotel and all the pubs in the town over that weekend. Open air performances will take place in the gig rig on Sunday June 28th. Concerts will be held in the Inkwell Theatre, Minane Bridge on Saturday June 27th and in the Carrigaline Court Hotel featuring internationally renowned Mattie Prior on Sunday 28th. Tickets on Eventbrite. Follow the festival website.

Consultative Meeting

Pioneers from throughout Cork County and beyond are invited to attend a special consultative meeting of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association in the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel on Saturday June 6th from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. speakers from the National Council will address the meeting, explain the new structures and encourage the revival of lapsed centres. Enquiries Barry Cogan 087 813 7990.

Cork Diocesan Pioneer Mass

The annual Cork Diocesan Pioneer Mass will be celebrated in Glounthaune on Friday June 12th at 7.30pm If you or a member of your family are due to receive an emblem for your Pioneer membership as Diamond, Golden or Silver Jubilarians or if you would like to join the Pioneers as an adult or a Young Pioneer, please contact Sorcha Uí Laoghaire at 086 36 42619 / email sorchaol@gmail.com or Aislinn Cogan 087 969 9488 /Aislinncogan@gmail.com as soon as possible as there will be a presentation of pins after this Mass.

Men’s Shed

A group in the Carrigaline Men’s Shed did a wonderful clean-up of the entire area around the Shed in the past week. Fitting of an office storage space in the board room has commenced this week. The wall to wall floor to ceiling lockable storage unit fitted by the men themselves will add greatly to the completion of the interior fittings.

Fifteen members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed attended a defibrillator course given by First Responder Glen Barton in the Shed recently.

On Sunday May 24th the Men’s Shed choir sang at 12.30pm Mass in the church of Our Lady & St John. They plan to sing in a number of retirement homes during the summer.

The choir plans to start learning a new selection of songs every Tuesday from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The coffee morning gathering continues every Thursday at 11.00 am and the Ciorcal Comhrá Gaeilge in the afternoon from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm. Meanwhile work continues in the polytunnel, the wood workshop, the engineering shop and outdoor activities walking, cycling and walking football are ongoing. New members welcome contact Barry Cogan 087 813 7990.

Rubber Duck Race

The Carrigaline Lions Club has added a new fundraiser to their calendar of events this year with the inclusion of a rubber duck race on Saturday June 27th at 5.30 pm on the river Owenabue. Ducks can be purchased on Eventbrite at €5 each or three for €10.00. several good prizes are to be won 1st 200, 2nd €150, also €100 and €50 garden vouchers and prizes for the best dressed ducks. The event is in support of the Carrigaline First Responders.

Fort to Fort

The annual Fort to Fort cycle race organised by the Carrigaline Lions club will take place on Saturday June 13th. In aid of Cork Arc Support House the cyclists will start and finish in Camden Fort Meagher. They have a choice to travel 60K, 90k or 120K through the south east and west Cork taking in Charles Fort enroute. Other lions clubs involved are Kinsale, Bishopstown and Cork City. Entries can still be registered online.

Pop up Gaeltacht

Bhí Pop-Up Gaeltacht iontach le slua mór ar an Déardaoin, 28ú Bealtaine at 20.00 i dTig an Chúinne, agus bhí fáilte roimh chách. The Pop-Up Gaeltacht on Thursday May 28th in the Corner House was very enjoyable where many people dropped in for a chat to úsáid their cúpla focal. All are welcome to the monthly Pop-ups with any level of Irish.

Pipe Band

On Sunday May 24th the Pipe Band played at the May procession after 10.00 am Mass in Crosshaven. On Saturday June 6th the band will lead the underage GAA parade in Douglas. They will travel to Belfast to compete in the UK Championship on Saturday June 13th and on the following day will lead the Eucharistic procession in Carrigaline after the 12.30pm Mass. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Two Day Knock Pilgrimage

The two day Carrigaline Pilgrimage to Knock, Ireland’s International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine, on the last weekend of June 27/28th coincides with the Vocations Society of St Joseph (formerly St Joseph’s Young Priests Society) Pilgrimage Day on the Saturday 27th and the National Franciscan Pilgrimage on Sunday 28th. The group will be accompanied by Spiritual Director Fr James Mc Sweeney coPP. There are still places left on the bus. The pilgrimage leaves from beside the Church at 8.00am on Saturday June 27th, calls to the Rine Hotel, near Ennis, for breakfast and plans to book into the Knock House Hotel shortly after noon giving all Saturday afternoon to attend the ceremonies and get confession etc. Dinner and overnight at Knock House Hotel and the full Sunday to visit all the numerous shrines and also the Museum which is very interesting. The bus will leave after the ceremonies on Sunday, call to the Rine Hotel for dinner and plan to be home before 11.00pm. €225 per person sharing, including meals, enquiries Aislinn 087 9699 488, Mary 021 437 1025 or Mary 021 437 3316.