‘Fort 2 Fort’ Charity Cycle 2026: Another successful year

19 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale & District was thrilled to collaborate and be part of the 2026 Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle which proved to be another outstanding success, bringing together cyclists, volunteers, sponsors, community groups, and supporters from across Cork in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Blessed with excellent weather and a wonderful atmosphere, hundreds of participants took to the roads to support a truly worthy cause. The event showcased the very best of community spirit, with riders of all ages and abilities enjoying a memorable day of cycling, camaraderie, and fundraising. Well done to the organisers, founders, members and all who made it happen on the day.

The organising clubs would like to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event. A special word of thanks is due to the Fort 2 Fort Committee, whose months of planning, preparation, and dedication ensured the smooth running of the cycle. Recognition must be given to lion Con Cadogan of Kinsale & District Lions Club and Gerry O Dwyer & Michael Holly, whose leadership, commitment, and tireless work were instrumental in delivering for the Kinsale area of the event. Their dedication, together with the efforts of the organising committee and volunteers, helped ensure that every aspect of the day ran smoothly and successfully. The enormous amount of work undertaken behind the scenes over many months was central to making Fort 2 Fort 2026 such a memorable occasion for all Lions Clubs involved. Kinsale Lions supported the 2026 event for the first time collaborating on this super event led by Con Cadogan of Kinsale Lions with the new Kinsale routes.

The organisers also wish to acknowledge the generous support of our sponsors. Their continued commitment plays a vital role in the success of Fort 2 Fort and enables the event to make a meaningful contribution to Cork ARC Cancer Support House. A heartfelt thank you is extended to all Lions Club members, volunteers, family members, friends, and supporters who assisted with registration, stewarding, marshalling, catering, logistics, and rider support throughout the day. Events of this scale simply could not take place without the dedication and goodwill of so many volunteers. Kinsale Lions volunteers were out in force to help for their route.

Special appreciation is also due to An Garda Síochána- Garda Noelle O Dwyer and her team, civil defence and the emergency services, whose professionalism, support, and presence throughout the day helped ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants. The organising clubs would also like to thank Kinsale Rugby Club and the Ballinspittle Community Hall Committee for their hospitality, facilities, and support, which contributed greatly to the success of the event. Fort 2 Fort is proudly organised by Carrigaline & District Lions Club, Kinsale & District Lions Club, Bishopstown & District Lions Club, and Cork Lions Club. The event continues to grow year after year thanks to the collective efforts of volunteers, sponsors, community organisations, and participants who share a commitment to supporting local cancer services. Thanks to the organising committee and the District Governor Marian McGreevy from Lions Clubs Ireland who started the event.

Most importantly, every cyclist who took part helped raise vital funds and awareness for Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Their participation and generosity will help ensure that Cork ARC can continue providing essential services and support to individuals and families affected by cancer throughout the region. The organisers look forward to sharing photographs and highlights from the event over the coming weeks and thank everyone once again for making Fort 2 Fort 2026 such a memorable and successful occasion and massive thanks to the sponsors. It is a huge success thanks to all the clubs, members, supporters, and participants.

“ Together, through community spirit, volunteerism, and generosity, Fort 2 Fort continues to grow year on year and make a real difference in the lives of those supported by Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Well done to everyone involved in this hugely successful event and the great collaboration of lion’s clubs working together for a common purpose in the spirit of lionism . Well done to all the participants and supporters. Kinsale & District Lions club were delighted to be part of the 2026 event “ – Cormac Fitzgerald – President Kinsale & District Lions Club.