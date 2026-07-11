TUI announces new Cork to Palma (Majorca) flight for Summer 2027

11 July 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

TUI has recently announced it will operate a new route from Cork Airport to Palma Airport, Majorca for Summer 2027, strengthening its Marella Cruises offering for Irish holidaymakers.

The flight will operate every Tuesday from May 18 until August 31, 2027. The early launch allows customers to secure their Summer 2027 holiday to Majorca well in advance, with low deposit options available.

It will give holidaymakers from across the South of Ireland, an opportunity to sail with Marella Cruises from Palma, a key Mediterranean homeport for Marella, where a range of Mediterranean sailings will depart. Several itineraries will stop at iconic destinations across Spain, France and Italy, before returning to Palma.

Customers can also choose Marella’s popular Cruise and Stay option, combining a Majorca beach holiday stay for 7 nights, with a Marella Cruise itinerary of your choice.

In addition, a range of 7‑ and 14‑night beach holidays to Majorca will be available as part of the new Cork to Palma service.

Beach holidays to Palma are on sale now through tuiholidays.ie, your local TUI store or travel agent. Marella Cruises can be booked through your local TUI store or travel agent.

TUI’s Head of Ireland, Katrina Barry, said: “We’re delighted to introduce the Cork to Majorca service from Cork for Summer 2027, giving Munster holidaymakers even more choice when planning their next sunshine escape. Palma is a key port for Marella Cruises, and this route provides fantastic opportunities to explore some of the Mediterranean’s most iconic destinations. TUI are making it easier than ever for customers to secure the holiday that suits them best, from their local airport.”

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications, Cork Airport added: “Mediterranean cruise holidays remain incredibly popular with Irish consumers and make for fantastic holidays. It is wonderful to have the TUI team here in Cork today for this new route announcement, flying Cork – Palma in Summer 2027. TUI is a valued partner, and we’re delighted to see the popular tour operator return to Cork Airport for next year’s summer season.”