Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance Payments for Cork Families

16 July 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael TD for Cork North West, John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the commencement of this year’s Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance payments, with 11,527 families across Cork set to receive over €4.4m this week to help meet the costs of preparing children for the new school year.

Nationally, more than 126,000 families will receive payments totalling over €48.8 million, supporting more than 233,000 children.

Deputy O’Shea particularly welcomed the extension of the scheme this year to include children aged 2 and 3 for the first time, meaning an estimated 37,000 additional children nationwide will now benefit from the payment.

Deputy O’Shea said “The cost of getting children ready for school places a significant financial burden on many families, particularly at this time of year. This payment provides real and practical support, helping parents and guardians with the cost of school uniforms and footwear ahead of the new school term. I am especially pleased that the scheme has been expanded this year to include children aged 2 and 3. This important change means even more families will receive support when they need it most”.

Deputy O’Shea added “Here in Cork, 11,527 families will benefit this week, with over €4.4 million being paid directly into households across the county. This is a significant investment that will make a real difference to families while also supporting local businesses as parents begin their back-to-school shopping.”

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance provides a once-off payment of:

€160 for each eligible child aged 2 to 11 years

€285 for each eligible child aged 12 years and over who is attending second-level education.

Deputy O’Shea also encouraged anyone who believes they may qualify, but has not yet applied, to do so before the closing date.

“Applications remain open until 30 September 2026. I would encourage any family who thinks they may be eligible to check their entitlement and submit an application. It’s important that every family receives the support they are entitled to.”

Eligible families who qualify through the automated process will receive their payment this week. Applications submitted manually will continue to be processed, with payments issuing once approved.

For further information or to apply, visit www.gov.ie/bscfa or contact the Department of Social Protection’s Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance helpline on 071 9193318 or 0818 11 11 13.